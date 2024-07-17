Kérastase takes over NYC for the Reinvigoration of Cult-Favorite Elixir Ultime Hair Oil

"We are thrilled to unveil the new era of our icon, Elixir Ultime Oil, taking it to the streets – and screens – across the country with a campaign as captivating as our iconic oil's new look and formula. Sydney Sweeney embodies the modern Kérastase woman – strong, confident, and radiant - making her the perfect partner to introduce this innovative, sustainable evolution of our beloved hero hair oil." - Guillaume Duez, Kérastase US General Manager.

Shine Like an Icon

Enriched with a lighter fragrance of sandalwood and musk base notes and the power of precious oils, including wild Camellia oil, the elevated formula provides optimal hair nourishment, restores strength, and creates frizz-free and unforgettably shiny hair. The iconic revitalizing oil now offers dual benefits as a heat protectant, safeguarding hair up to 450 degrees. Elixir Ultime Original Hair Oil provides up to 10x smoother*, 10x stronger, and 92% more shine**.

Sophistication meets authenticity and sustainability in a completely redesigned, refillable Elixir Ultime bottle. Retaining the luxurious glass construction of the original, the meticulous design embodies enduring femininity. The iconic gold gradient and crafted band elevate the experience of a luxury hair ritual. Engineered for longevity with an easy-to-use refill system, it represents a strong commitment to style and reusability, fusing timeless beauty with contemporary concerns.

*vs non-conditioning shampoo **vs unwashed hair

For more information and to make a purchase (Full-Size MSRP: $62.00; Travel-Size MSRP: $30.00), please visit https://www.kerastase-usa.com/.

About Kerastase

Kérastase is the world's leading luxury professional haircare brand. Since 1964, the brand has been offering exquisite products and bespoke, in-salon treatments, all powered by scientific expertise and professional knowledge. It is now present in more than 60 countries with a community of about 150,000 hairdressers. Kérastase adopts a care-first philosophy that extends beyond its products: to care for all hair types and all individuals, as well as the world we live in. Visit www.kerastase-usa.com to learn more or if you're a salon interested in joining our network of some of the finest salons in the world. Join the conversation on Instagram by tagging @kerastase_official.

