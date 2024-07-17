KERAVET® BIO EXPANDS DISTRIBUTION NATIONWIDE

Innovative, new wound care product KeraVet Gel is now available through all major veterinary product distributors

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KeraVet Bio, the manufacturer of KeraVet Gel, a wound management product for dogs and cats made from a propriety blend of keratin, announced it is now available through all major veterinary product distributors including Covetrus, Patterson Veterinary, Victor Medical Company, MWI Animal Health, and Midwest Veterinary Supply.

KeraVet Bio is a veterinary wound care company utilizing its intellectual property portfolio to develop keratin-based prescription products for dogs and cats. The company's lead product, KeraVet Gel, is formulated to address mild and severe wounds, post-surgical incisions, and a range of dermatological conditions while also alleviating the need for cones or other lick deterrents.This keratin-based product achieves this all through its IP-protected keratin technology and the addition of an effective bitterant that reduces licking behavior in dogs and cats by 85%+.

"Growing our distribution is a clear win for dogs and cats everywhere," said Dr. Luke Burnett, KeraVet Bio CEO. "There is a huge demand for the kind of streamlined solution to wound care that KeraVet Bio provides. Promoting better wound outcomes and decreasing the use of E-collars is something that is important to KeraVet Bio, its product distributors, and pet owners everywhere."

Partnering with epiq Animal Health, a master distributor of animal health products, has made it easier for our product to reach pets and support the healing process. Anje English, Director at epiq Animal Health said, "We have been thrilled to add KeraVet Gel to our product portfolio. It will add value to the lives of pets and their owners, and we are proud to be a partner."

About KeraVet Bio

The KeraVet Bio team has decades of experience in creating, testing, and manufacturing FDA-regulated wound care products currently in the market. KeraVet Bio is headquartered in the Innovation Quarter in Winston-Salem, NC. KeraVet Gel is the flagship product of KeraVet Bio and is a prescription product that veterinarians can order through their preferred distributors' online clinic portal as well as their distributors' sales representatives. To request a sample, or for specific questions, please contact Robert Moreau, Director of Sales, at [email protected].

About epiq Animal Health

epiq Animal Health is a master distributor and strategic partner for manufacturers in the animal health industry. They create efficiencies for the supply chain, partner for success with product management, and deliver on go-to-market strategy. By leveraging industry insights and relationships, they identify paths to success in distribution channels. Learn more at epiq-ah.com.

To learn more about KeraVet Bio or for more information on how to order KeraVet Gel, please visit our website at https://keravetbio.com.

