Kering Americas Celebrates International Women's Day With The James Beard Foundation To Support Gender Equity In The Culinary Arts

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate International Women's Day, Kering Americas is pleased to announce a donation to the James Beard Foundation to support women-owned restaurants that have been impacted by the pandemic.

Restaurants owned by women are being disproportionately impacted by the economic realities of the pandemic, according to a National Bureau of Economic Research report. Permanent closure rates have been rising since September 2020 and a nationwide survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association in December 2020 found that 17 percent of restaurants (approximately 110,000 establishments) closed due to the pandemic in the United States. An unprecedented 25 percent drop in the number of women business owners (measured from February to April of 2020) could hurt gender equality in the business world and beyond, the National Bureau of Economic Research reports.

Indeed, even prior to the pandemic, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics study in 2020, only 22% of head chefs in the country are female.

"We have all witnessed the severe impact of the pandemic on our restaurant culture. These businesses contribute to the heart and soul of our cities and communities, and now more than ever need our support. The fashion and food industry have a symbiotic connection and strengthen each other to foster inspiration and creativity. We are proud to support the James Beard Foundation, an organization that empowers female culinary talent and champions gender equity," said Laurent Claquin, President of Kering Americas.

To support these businesses that, for many, are essential to communities across the country, Kering's donation will fund the James Beard Foundation's Open for Good campaign, which not only provides economic relief to restaurant-owners in need but seeks to create a more equitable and sustainable industry post-pandemic.

"The James Beard Foundation is grateful for Kering Americas' generous donation to our Open for Good campaign," said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation. "With their support, the Foundation continues to provide critical resources to help independent restaurants survive this crisis, build the capacity to return stronger, and thrive for the long term."

In celebration of Women's History Month, Kering will support the James Beard Foundation's upcoming programming to amplify support for their mission.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination". In 2020, Kering had over 38,000 employees and revenue of €13.1 billion.

About James Beard Foundation

The James Beard Foundation promotes Good Food For Good™. For more than 30 years, the James Beard Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives. Through the variety of industry programs that educate and empower leaders in our community, the Foundation has asserted the power of food to drive behavior, culture, and policy change. The organization is committed to giving chefs a voice and the tools they need to make the world more sustainable, equitable, and delicious for everyone. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the James Beard Foundation launched the Open for Good campaign to ensure that independent restaurants not only survive, but that the industry is able to rebuild stronger than before. For more information, subscribe to the digital newsletter Beard Bites and follow @beardfoundation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. The James Beard Foundation is a national not-for-profit 501©(3) organization based in New York City.

