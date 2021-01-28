Kering Americas Named 'Best Place To Work For LGBTQ Equality' In Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kering Americas is pleased to announce that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the United States' foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Kering Americas joins the ranks of more than 760 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

The results of this year's CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 57% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

"At Kering, LGBTQ equality and inclusion are a key part of our values. This recognition by HRC reinforces our commitment to foster and maintain a supportive and inclusive work environment for our employees around the world, including our LGBTQ community. Given the challenges we have all faced last year, it is more important than ever to continue to do the work and launch new initiatives to promote inclusivity and diversity for all," said Kalpana Bagamane, Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Talent Officer at Kering.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

The CEI rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories:

Non-discrimination policies

Employment benefits

Demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion

Public commitment to LGBTQ equality

Responsible citizenship

Kering Americas' efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

"We believe that diversity and equality are essential to a sustainable and creative company. It is our priority to foster an environment where everyone can be their most authentic selves at work. We want to ensure that all employees, including our LGBTQ community, not only feel accepted but included. We are also very proud of the accomplishments of Kering's employee affinity group, ALL, which was founded to support LGBTQ communities around the world," said Laurent Claquin, President of Kering Americas.

The full report is available online at http://www.hrc.org/cei.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination". In 2019, Kering had nearly 38,000 employees and revenue of €15.9 billion.

About Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

SOURCE Kering

Related Links

http://www.kering.com

