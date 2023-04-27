KERING, PHAIDON, and ARTSPACE bring GREAT (WOMEN) PAINTERS: Jennifer Guidi, Tschabalala Self, Genesis Tramaine, and Lisa Yuskavage to Dallas, Texas

DALLAS, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, April 19 Kering, Phaidon, and Artspace partnered with the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) to bring four artists featured in Great ( Women) Painters to Dallas, Texas. From the 300 painters featured in the survey that spans 500 years, Jennifer Guidi, Tschabalala Self, Genesis Tramaine, and Lisa Yuskavage visited Dallas to discuss how Phaidon's survey, widens and redefines the historical canon of women artists tells a richer and more varied story of painting. Praised by NPR, "the names and work of all these painters deserve to be better known."



Tschabalala Self, Genesis Tramaine, Jennifer Guidi, and Lisa Yuskavage. (c) Kelly Alexander Photography

"As part of our Women In Motion initiative, Kering is thrilled to partner with Phaidon once again on its influential 'Great Women ' series, which not only highlights the talent, stories, and voices of women artists, but also champions a future where women's vast contributions to arts and culture can no longer be overlooked and are elevated to their rightful place in history." – Laurent Claquin, President of Kering Americas

"At Phaidon, we are lucky to work with the some of the most beloved contemporary artists and rising stars. Great Women Painters is a project we are especially proud of because it showcases the great women painters from the past and present. Thanks to our longstanding partner Kering, we can further amplify the survey's important message: great women painters have always existed.' – Keith Fox, CEO of Phaidon

On Wednesday, April 19, the DMA hosted a public program for 250 attendees featuring Guidi, Self, Tramaine, and Yuskavage. In conversation with the DMA's Hoffman Family Senior Curator of Contemporary Art, Dr. Anna Katherine Brodbeck the artists discussed their own practices and other great women painters who inspired and mentored them.

A private dinner honoring the four artists was attended by key patrons, collectors, and over 90 members of the Dallas arts, design, and fashion communities, including Gallery Owner Pilar Corrias; GRIMM Gallery Owner Jorg Grimm; Artist Simon Haas of the Haas brothers; and Wall Street Journal Art Market Reporter Kelly Crow. Guests enjoyed a seasonal meal prepared by Chefs Cassandra Moses of Art2Catering and Sharon Hage. The book-inspired meal featured White Asparagus Vichyssoise, Wild Striped Bass, and Lemon Soufflé Cake. Set in the DMA's Hamon Atrium and elegantly styled by Todd Events, the dinner included toasts to the artists from Co-host, Philanthropist, and DMA Board Member Cindy Rachofsky, Kering Americas President Laurent Claquin, and Phaidon CEO Keith Fox.

In an exclusive preview, Guidi's limited-edition, Rainbow Orb 2 was presented at the dinner and sold to benefit the DMA. Commissioned by Artspace, the new works were released on Thursday, April 20. To learn more about this series of limited editions visit: www.artspace.com/greatwomenpainters.

On Thursday, April 20, the artists returned to the museum for a private mentoring session with a group of local students and educators from the Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts.

