Kering To Provide 14 Weeks Of Paid Baby Leave To All Parents Of A New Child

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since January 2017, all employees at Kering and its Houses, irrespective of their personal circumstances or geographic location, have benefited from the Group's first Parental Policy. This provided 14 weeks of maternity or adoption leave on full pay, while five days' leave on full pay was provided for paternity and partner leave.

Today, Kering is strengthening its Parental Policy further by extending paternity and partner leave to provide 14 weeks, applicable from January 1st, 2020. From then, with Baby Leave, all parents, without exception and whatever their personal circumstances, will benefit from 14 weeks' leave on full pay at the birth or adoption of one or more babies/children.

This new, practical step forward is designed to provide a better work-life balance and to promote equality among employees, female and male, irrespective of their personal circumstances. All the Group's employees around the world are guaranteed the same benefits when a child or children become part of their family.

"At Kering, we are fully committed to diversity and equality for our people, and Baby Leave is a new and important step forward to levelling the playing field. With this policy, we are proud to support every new parent, whatever their personal circumstances, and wherever they live. By harmonizing these benefits for fathers and partners, not only are we giving everyone the same rights – with both parents now being entitled to the same parenting time at home – but we are also supporting women in their career – given that men and women are now equally likely to take extended leave. Our purpose is simple: to build a supportive and inclusive working environment for our employees around the globe. We want Kering to be an employer of choice," declared Béatrice Lazat, Kering's Chief People Officer.

Key Figures

Women at Kering account for:

63% of our employees

51% of Group leadership roles

31% of the Kering Executive Committee

60% of the Board of Directors

Main commitments

In 2010, Kering launched a global internal program to advance gender equality within the Group.

Also in 2010, Kering was one of the first signatories of the Women's Empowerment Principles charter established by UN Women and the United Nations Global Compact.

To achieve faster progress towards equality, Kering is now proud to support the UN's Standards of Conduct for Business Tackling Discrimination against LGBTI people.

By 2025 Kering wants to reach gender balance and end the gender pay gap – at every level of our Group.

Beyond the Group, Kering supports women with two initiatives:

Since 2008, the Kering Foundation has worked to reduce violence against women. To maximize its impact and for more than 10 years now, the Foundation has been working hand in hand with a limited number of local partners in the three main regions where the Group operates: Northern America, Western Europe and Asia .

and .

Women In Motion, a program created in 2015 to highlight the contribution of women to the film, photography and other cultural industries. For the past 5 years, Women In Motion has been a platform to change mindsets and to provide thought leadership on both the role and the recognition given to women in all areas of the arts.

Principal recognitions

2016 and 2018: Kering received the Gender Equality International & European Standard (GEEIS) label in recognition of exemplary work toward gender equality carried out by our European corporate offices.

2018:

Thomson Reuters ranked Kering 7th out of 7,000 global organizations on their Diversity & Inclusion index.



Kering was awarded the Most Female Board of Directors Award for the European Gender Diversity Index, published by European Women on Boards (EWoB) and Ethics & Boards.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination". In 2018, Kering had nearly 35,000 employees and revenue of €13.7 billion.

