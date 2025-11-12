Kermit Announces Strategic Investment from Diversis Capital to Accelerate PPI Spend Management Platform

Investment fuels global expansion and AI-powered platform development for physician preference item automation solutions serving hospitals and health systems

BROOKLANDVILLE, Md., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kermit, the premier physician preference item (PPI) spend management and analytics platform, today announced a strategic growth investment from Diversis Capital, a leading lower middle market technology investment firm with $3 billion in assets under management.

The investment accelerates Kermit's expansion across the United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland while advancing AI-powered analytics and predictive capabilities to transform how hospitals manage implantable medical devices globally.

Kermit serves leading US health systems, including Medstar Health and Inova, and delivers proven solutions that automate bill-only processes, ensure contract compliance, and provide real-time visibility into physician preference item spending, addressing critical challenges in price transparency and spend management.

Transforming PPI Management

The investment comes as hospitals grapple with manual, paper-based processes that obscure implant pricing and enable off-contract purchasing. Physician preference items represent one of hospitals' largest expenses, yet remain their least controlled category.

"This partnership with Diversis Capital marks a transformative milestone," said Jason Smith, CEO of Kermit. "Healthcare organizations face unprecedented pressure to control implant costs while maintaining surgeon autonomy and patient care standards. With Diversis's operational expertise and growth capital, we're accelerating our ability to provide hospitals worldwide with real-time transparency and control."

Platform Capabilities

The investment will enhance AI-powered capabilities across Kermit's proven platform modules:

Bill-Only Automation : Digital transformation of paper OR bill sheets with automated price verification





: Digital transformation of paper OR bill sheets with automated price verification Contract Compliance : Real-time audit of PPI transactions against negotiated contracts





: Real-time audit of PPI transactions against negotiated contracts Analytics Dashboards : Executive, surgeon, and supply chain visibility into spending patterns





: Executive, surgeon, and supply chain visibility into spending patterns Registry Integration : Automated submission to clinical registries





: Automated submission to clinical registries RFP Management : Comprehensive analysis for strategic sourcing decisions





: Comprehensive analysis for strategic sourcing decisions Physician Engagement: Evidence-based tools aligning clinical preferences with value

Mike Ewing, Director of Supply Chain at Frederick Health and formerly the Corporate Director of Supply Chain for Trivergent Health Alliance serving three hospitals, highlighted the impact of Kermit's platform: "I have partnered with the Kermit team for the past nine years. Over that time, we have worked together to achieve over $10M in value in the Total Joint, Trauma, Spine, Sports Medicine and Cardiac Rhythm Management categories." Ewing added, "Kermit provides a 'one-two punch' helping us to achieve desired contract pricing and then maintaining those gains throughout the day to day cases."

"Kermit unlocks massive savings in physician preference items through data transparency," said Ron Nayot, Managing Partner at Diversis Capital. "Their platform empowers hospitals to save millions on implant spending while preserving clinical choice. We're investing to scale this transformation globally."

