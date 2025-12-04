Kern Community College District Launches Mobile VR Classroom to Expand Access to STEM for All Students

In partnership with Dreamscape Learn, KCCD introduces cutting-edge immersive learning experiences on the go across the district's colleges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kern Community College District (KCCD) today announced an innovative partnership with Dreamscape Learn, to launch their first mobile immersive learning classroom in higher education. This mobile unit will bring Dreamscape Learn's advanced immersive experiences directly to communities served by the District, enabling broader access to high-quality STEM education across the district's colleges.

"As Kern CCD looks to the future, we know that our students deserve more than traditional approaches, they deserve learning experiences that ignite curiosity, honor different learning styles, and prepare them for a rapidly changing world," said Chancellor Steven Bloomberg of the Kern Community College District. "This mobile immersive classroom reflects our belief that the future of learning must be innovative, mobile, and accessible to every community we serve. We are reimagining what education can be, breaking down barriers with intention, and ensuring that every learner, no matter their background or location, has access to the tools that will define tomorrow's workforce."

Equipped with immersive learning environments developed by Dreamscape Learn, the mobile classroom transports students into cinematic, story-driven worlds that go far beyond traditional textbooks or lab stations, engaging them more deeply and motivating them to work harder and achieve stronger results. Early research from schools using Dreamscape Learn shows measurable results, with students nearly twice as likely to earn an A in biology compared with their peers.

"The future of learning is immersive, engaging, and accessible," said Josh Reibel, CEO of Dreamscape Learn. "By partnering with Kern Community College District and putting innovation on wheels, we can meet students where they are, on campuses and in communities across Kern County, while delivering the kind of cinematic, hands-on STEM learning that improves outcomes. Early adopters of Dreamscape Learn have seen significantly higher achievement in biology; with this mobile classroom, we're extending those benefits to even more learners. It's a powerful step toward making high-quality STEM education available to all."

Aligned with California's Vision 2030 initiative to redesign learning across the state's 116 community colleges, KCCD will begin by using the mobile immersive learning classroom in general education courses for college students and dual-enrolled high schoolers. Next, the district aims to extend access to career and technical learning for grades 4–8 through its College Discovery Academy. The Dreamscape Mobile Classroom will rotate among campuses and community locations, bringing students virtual biology dissections, augmented cybersecurity scenarios, and interactive ecosystem explorations. It represents a defining step in KCCD's mission to anticipate the learning needs of future generations and create transformative educational experiences for all students.

About Kern Community College District

Kern Community College District (Kern CCD) serves communities over 24,800 square miles in parts of Kern, Tulare, Inyo, Mono, and San Bernardino counties through the programs of Bakersfield College, Cerro Coso College and Porterville College. Governed by a locally elected Board of Trustees, the district's colleges offer programs and services that develop student potential and create opportunities for our citizens.

About Dreamscape Learn

Dreamscape Learn is a collaborative venture between Dreamscape Immersive and Arizona State University, merging the most advanced pedagogy with the entertainment industry's best emotional storytelling. Dreamscape Learn redefines how we teach and learn in the 21st century, while aiming to eliminate student learning gaps.

Since launching in 2022 in collaboration with Arizona State University (ASU), Dreamscape Learn's immersive 'Biology in the Alien Zoo' course has been used in introductory biology classes reaching more than 28,000 ASU students. This success has led ASU to fully transition its introductory biology labs to the Dreamscape Learn platform.

Learn more at DreamscapeLearn.com

SOURCE Dreamscape Learn