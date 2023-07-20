Kernal Biologics to Present at 3rd Annual mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit

Preclinical Data Support Use of Onco-selective mRNA LNPs as a Novel, Promising Modality for Immuno-oncology Applications

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kernal Biologics, Inc. (Kernal Bio) — a development-stage mRNA-technology company developing cancer therapeutics designed to improve patients' survival rate and quality of life — today announced it is presenting in person at the 3rd Annual mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit in Boston, MA.

"We have been investing in our computational platform to design onco-selective mRNAs. Recently we paired these mRNAs with our extrahepatic LNPs. We look forward to showcasing our mRNA 2.0 platform with two programs (KR-335 and KR- 336) that have shown robust efficacy across IO-resistant tumor models," said Kernal Bio Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Yusuf Erkul, M.D. "The second program, KR-336, is administered systemically and preclinical data demonstrate strong efficacy and safety further highlighting the unique capabilities of our mRNA 2.0 platform."

Manfred Kraus, Ph.D., Head of Research & Development at Kernal Bio will present data from the company's first program, KR-335 demonstrating high potency even at very low doses in syngeneic tumor models and systemic tolerability even at high doses as well as data from its second program KR-336 on Thursday, July 27. Additionally, Mr. Yusuf Erkul, M.D., Co-founder and CEO of Kernal Bio, will moderate both morning and afternoon Translation sessions on Friday, July 28.

Details for the Kernal Bio presentation are as follows:

Session: Optimizing In Vivo Characterization of Onco-Selective mRNA to Improve Tolerability & Immunogenicity

Title: Onco-selective mRNA LNPs Enable a Wide Therapeutic Window in Preclinical Tumor Models

Time: 11:30 AM, July 27, 2023

About Kernal Biologics, Inc.

At Kernal Bio, we aim to harness the power of our mRNA technology to provide cancer patients with treatments that give them the best chance of beating their disease — while eliminating as many common side effects as possible. Our unique inside-out approach attacks diseases like cancer at the cellular level. Our proprietary mRNA technology is engineered to move in stealth, undetected by the immune system, and encrypted to home in on cancer cells, making it distinctively onco-selective. Thus, we maximize the potential to improve patient outcomes compared to existing synthetic mRNA. Beyond our work in cancer therapeutics, we also license a portion of our mRNA LNP technology to global pharma and biotech companies. Please visit our website at www.kernalbio.com and on social media: Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the mRNA 2.0 Platform

Kernal Bio established a machine learning-backed computational pipeline to analyze transcriptome and translatome datasets across cell types and disease state to discover cell-specific mRNA sequence features. These features are then deployed during synthetic mRNA design to enable cell-specific therapeutic mRNAs. The first therapeutic products of the mRNA 2.0 platform initially focus on immuno-oncology.

