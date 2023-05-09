Kernal Biologics to Present at Locust Walk RNA Innovation Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kernal Bio, a venture-backed biotech company developing mRNA 2.0 immunotherapies, announced today that Yusuf Erkul, M.D., Co-founder & CEO, will present the company's novel mRNA 2.0 platform at the Locust Walk RNA Innovation Conference on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Locust Walk RNA Innovation Conference is hosted in partnership with Dr. Frank Slack, Director of the Beth Israel RNA Medicine Initiative, and Dr. Phil Zamore, Director of the UMass Chan RNA Medicine Institute. Locust Walk is hosting a virtual one-day investor and partner conference exploring innovations in RNA research and development, including: Protein expression, RNA editing, RNA-mediated protein & transcriptome regulation, RNA targeting SMOLs, translation inhibition and novel delivery approaches.

The event will showcase cutting-edge science, industry trends, and high-value opportunities in next-generation in RNA R&D. The format will include keynote speakers, company presentations, and panel discussions featuring leaders and luminaries from industry, academia, and the investment community.

About Kernal Bio

At Kernal Bio, we aim to harness the power of our mRNA technology to provide cancer patients with treatments that give them the best chance of beating their disease — while eliminating as many common side effects as possible. Our unique inside-out approach attacks diseases like cancer at the cellular level. Our proprietary mRNA technology is engineered to move in stealth, undetected by the immune system, and encrypted to home in on cancer cells, making it distinctively onco-selective. Thus, we maximize the potential to improve patient outcomes compared to existing synthetic mRNA. Please visit our website at www.kernalbio.com and on social media: Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the mRNA 2.0 Platform

Kernal Bio established a machine learning-backed computational pipeline to analyze transcriptome and translatome datasets across cell types and disease state to discover cell-specific mRNA sequence features. These features are then deployed during synthetic mRNA design to enable cell-specific therapeutic mRNAs. The first therapeutic products of the mRNA 2.0 platform, including KR-335, initially focus on immuno-oncology.

SOURCE Kernal Biologics