Kernel Is a Leader of Corporate Sustainability

KYIV, Ukraine, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced on 22/01/19, Kernel is among the top three winners of the "Sustainable Ukraine" rankings of corporate sustainability business in Ukraine. According to the evaluation by an expert commission of the Premier Business Consulting & Communications Company, Kernel is assigned an AA level, which signifies a very high level of corporate sustainability.

Sustainable Ukraine is designated to assess and compare the quality of corporate governance within companies, their ability to ensure sustainable development of their business and the country. The expert commission has conducted assessments of Ukrainian business in a few areas. Kernel became one of the absolute leaders in most of them, with notable results achieved in corporate governance, finance and economics ecological and social development.

"Sustainable Ukraine" rating mark a new stage in the development of responsible business conduct in Ukraine. It is a supplementary tool, allowing to assess the level of conformance of the company to international standards and sustainable development requirements," – Yevgen Osypov, Kernel CEO commented, continuing. "We realize our role in the formation of business conduct culture in Ukraine. Besides the fact that Kernel is an example of the creation of a sustainable, responsible and highly efficient company, we willingly accept responsibilities beyond those provided by current legislation, namely, tax payment. Our social initiatives are equally aimed at both corporate support of the company's employees and solving urgent social problems in the regions of Kernel operations. Sustainable development and social responsibility principles are declared at Kernel Corporate Code and include minimization of energy resource usage, careful soil tillage, strict product quality control, also ensuring safe and healthy working environment for the employees, providing broad options for professional training and career development."

In 2019 Kernel was named the Best Employer among Ukrainian agricultural companies. It also entered the Top 20 most socially responsible businesses in Ukraine.

Kernel is the world's largest producer and exporter of sunflower oil, a key supplier of agricultural products from Black Sea region to the world markets. The company's share in global sunflower oil production is about 8%. Kernel supplies its products to more than 80 countries. Since November 2007, the shares of the company are traded on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

In 2018-2019 financial year, the company exported 6.1 million tons of grain and 1.6 million tons of sunflower oil, which is an absolute historical record among agricultural companies in Ukraine.

