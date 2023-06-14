Kernel Season's Launches New "Just Add Interesting" Campaign and Attends Awesome Con DC 2023

RICHMOND, Va., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kernel Season's, the nation's leading popcorn seasoning brand, is launching a new campaign called "Just Add Interesting." The campaign features a series of quirky and humorous ads that highlight the unique flavors and textures of Kernel Season's seasonings.

The ads, which were created by Familiar Creatures, open with a mundane scene, such as a person sitting on a couch watching TV or a group of friends hanging out at a party. Suddenly, a giant hand appears out of nowhere and sprinkles Kernel Season's seasoning on the popcorn. Then comes something unexpected and hilarious, such as a miner bursting through their couch whistling a familiar tune or a high school girl's braces transforming into a diamond grill.

The "Just Add Interesting" campaign is designed to appeal to popcorn lovers of all ages. The ads are funny, unexpected, and visually appealing. They also highlight the unique flavors of Kernel Season's seasonings, which are made with real ingredients like cheese, bacon, and garlic.

The campaign will run across a variety of channels, including television, digital, and social media. It will also include a presence at pop culture events where fans and enthusiasts alike will get the chance to see the media on large screens. "We're excited to launch the 'Just Add Interesting' campaign and to share Kernel Season's with a wider audience," said Alina Allen, brand manager at Kernel Season's. "We think this campaign will help us to reach new customers and grow our brand recognition."

"We wanted to create a campaign that would stand out from the competition and get people excited about popcorn again," said Justin Bajan, co-founder and creative director at Familiar Creatures. "We think the 'Just Add Interesting' campaign does just that."

To kick off the campaign in the most interesting way, Kernel Season's will also be attending Awesome Con DC 2023, June 16-18 2023.  Kernel Season's will host two booths and will bring to life the Just Add Interesting campaign with free popcorn, fun giveaways, and photo op opportunities with a giant hand. Make sure to stop by booths 1101 and 227 if you are attending the show!

About Kernel Season's

Kernel Season's, a brand in the Sauer Brand's, Inc portfolio, is the nation's leading popcorn seasoning brand. The company was founded in 2003 by two friends who were tired of the same old boring popcorn flavors. Kernel Season's seasonings are made with real ingredients and are gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. The company's products are available in over 30,000 stores nationwide.

About Awesome Con DC

Awesome Con DC is a three-day pop culture convention that will be held June 16-18, 2023, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. The convention will feature a variety of panels, workshops, autograph signings, and cosplay events. Awesome Con DC is expected to attract over 70,000 attendees.

