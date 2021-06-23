Kernls Digital Giving Platform Announces Partnership with The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation to Connect with Next Generation of Donors

NEW YORK and TORONTO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kernls, a New York-based online giving platform that matches motivated donors with researchers that need funding, announced today it has forged a partnership with The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation (The PMCF), the fundraising arm for University Health Network's Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's top-five cancer centers, to empower those who have been touched by cancer to drive progress towards a cure.

The Kernls platform showcases various in-flight medical research projects from world-renowned institutions, and invites donors to support the projects and teams by donating directly to the project, or by 'championing' a project and soliciting donations from their own network.

Specifically, The PMCF will leverage Kernls as a new way to reach a broader and younger donor base for promising cancer research such as a study on the potential of slowing tumor growth in pancreatic cancer by cutting off cell communications, led by Dr. Armand Keating within the Cell Therapy Translational Research Laboratory at University Health Network. This project has already raised more than half of its $60,000 fundraising goal through the platform.

According to Meaghan Stovel McKnight, Chief Operating Officer of The PMCF, the Kernls partnership is part of a larger strategy to diversify fundraising sources beyond its traditional geographic and demographic boundaries: "Eighty-five percent of donations to The Princess Margaret research projects through the Kernls platform are coming from outside of Canada, with donors increasingly skewing younger. We are excited to further this reach and increase engagement with Millennials and GenX professionals."

The Princess Margaret is one of a growing number of esteemed university research institutions who have started working with Kernls in the past year, including the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York.

Kernls Founder Driven by Personal Tragedy and Search for Cure

Kernls founder and CEO Mike Haughton, who lost both his parents to cancer, was inspired to create the company by his own personal frustration trying to fund research that might help others avoid his family's tragic outcome.

"After losing both my mom and dad to cancer, I looked for ways to make a personal connection with researchers who were working to develop cures and treatments and found a pretty big gap," explained Haughton. "It can be challenging to easily identify and directly fund specific, current research projects -- and maintain meaningful communications about progress being made. I created Kernls as a solution for both donors and researchers that uses technology to bring greater efficiency and transparency to the process."

About Kernls

Kernls is a giving platform that matches motivated donors -- often people who have firsthand experience with an illness -- with researchers that need funding. Based in New York City and aligned with world class institutions such as Toronto's University Health Network, University of Southern California, Cornell University and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Kernls provides the only way to allow donors to connect directly with medical researchers to see and share the impact of their work. Kernls pairs researchers with motivated donors, which it calls "Champions," who drive awareness and giving by sharing the projects with their network and/or matching donations. Find out more at www.kernls.com .

About The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest cancer charity dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Canada's preeminent cancer centre and top 5 in the world, known for its game-changing scientific achievements and exceptional patient treatment and care. Through philanthropy, events, our world-leading home lottery program and commercialization initiatives, we make possible the critical funding required to accelerate cancer research, education and clinical care -- benefitting patients at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and beyond. Join us in bringing real hope to Canadians and patients worldwide living with cancer. Invest in ending cancer today at thepmcf.ca/donate .

About University Health Network

University Health Network consists of Toronto General and Toronto Western Hospitals, the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, and The Michener Institute of Education at UHN. The scope of research and complexity of cases at University Health Network has made it a national and international source for discovery, education and patient care. It has the largest hospital-based research program in Canada, with major research in cardiology, transplantation, neurosciences, oncology, surgical innovation, infectious diseases, genomic medicine and rehabilitation medicine. University Health Network is a research hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto. www.uhn.ca

