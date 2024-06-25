Kerrey & Danforth: The Do Nothing Plan Makes Us "Mad as Hell"

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an op-ed published in The Washington Post on June 24, Concord Coalition Co-Chair Bob Kerrey says:

"The 90 minutes allotted to Thursday's debate between President Biden and former president Donald Trump obviously won't accommodate every deserving subject. But no matter what else is discussed, the evening will be a blown opportunity if one four-letter word escapes mention. Debt — the national debt — is not the elephant in the room. It is the herd of elephants in the room, accompanied by braying donkeys."

The full text of the op-ed is available here: Don't Waste the Biden-Trump Debate. Make Them Answer This Question.

The Concord Coalition is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization dedicated to fiscal responsibility. Since 1992, Concord has worked to educate the public about the causes and consequences of the federal deficit and debt, and to develop realistic solutions for sustainable budgets. For more fiscal news and analysis, visit concordcoalition.org and follow us on Facebook @ConcordCoalition and on Twitter/X @ConcordC

SOURCE Concord Coalition