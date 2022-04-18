Kerri Gemma is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Top Realtor for her decades of excellence in the Real Estate field and in acknowledgment of her outstanding work Martone Group

LINCOLN, R.I., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly 30 years of experience as a licensed real estate agent, Kerri Gemma specializes in residential real estate and works hard to provide her clients with a positive, stress-free experience when it comes to buying or selling a home. Highly respected in her field, she is widely known for going above and beyond to meet — and exceed — her clients' expectations.

Because of her dedication and hard work, Ms. Gemma has been honored numerous times as a multimillion-dollar producer. She has additionally been presented the prestigious Five Star Professional Award for the past ten years.

She and her team of real estate professionals are committed to producing excellent results for the clients they serve. The group consists of seasoned Home Inspectors, Mortgage Brokers, and Closing Attorneys, all working together to guide their clients through the home buying and selling process.

Ms. Gemma says she particularly enjoys working with first-time homebuyers and guiding them through that life-changing experience. She realizes that buying a piece of property is one of the most significant purchases that most people will make in their entire lives. "It can be extremely stressful and emotional," she says, "But I'm here to guide them through that and to make it a little bit less stressful and boost their confidence so that they know what they are doing." She adds that she loves seeing the smiles on her clients' faces when they close on their first home and checking in with them a year later "to see how well they are doing and how much they love their new home."

To remain abreast of the latest developments in the real estate market, Ms. Gemma maintains an active affiliation with the National Association of Realtors. She also holds real estate designations such as SRES, ABR, GRI, and C-RETS.

In addition to her professional career, Ms. Gemma is a staunch believer in giving back to her community through civic engagement and volunteering.

