Kerri Harper-Howie Announces the Publication of Her First Book the Family Secret: the Business and Franchise Owner's Guide to Building Generational Wealth

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrated entrepreneur and business owner Kerri Harper-Howie announced today the publication of her new book THE FAMILY SECRET: The Business and Franchise Owner's Guide to Building Generational Wealth. The book details Harper-Howie's unexpected and life-changing career transition from lawyer to franchise owner, following in the wake of her mother Patricia Williams' pioneering legacy as a McDonald's franchise owner in Los Angeles.

The Family Secret by Kerri Harper-Howie

"I assumed I would retire after a long career as an employment attorney, never anticipating that in 2012 I would leave my full-time employment law practice behind and join my family's franchising business," said Harper-Howie. "The mindset shift, economic downsizing and skillset deficit I encountered during this career transition were massive. Yet indisputably, it has been the most rewarding experience I have ever had. I wrote this book to share my family's story and what we have learned over the decades, in hopes that our story can inspire people to build a brighter future for themselves and generations to come."

The Family Secret explores the complexities introduced into the work environment by family dynamics and how to use them to build a stronger foundation – both business and personal, the basic steps for what is needed to set up any business properly, and the difficult and necessary considerations and possible pitfalls when transitioning a family business from one generation to the next. The Family Secret reveals Kerri and her family's pathway to achieving generational success that others can follow and replicate, including the emotional, practical, and logistical requirements for building the foundations of cooperation and communication that can turn any business into a family business. It also explores the advantages and pitfalls of joining and expanding an existing family business – and what you need to consider and how best to leverage the strengths and weaknesses of those around you.

Advance praise for the book includes:

"The Family Secret is a must-read for anyone - family business leaders, small business owners, franchisees, or someone who simply wants to read an inspiring story filled with practical business advice." – Emma Sharif, Mayor of the City of Compton, CA

"The next great step for women and Black people in the United States is the leap from being objects in our economy to being subjects in control of it. Kerri, along with her family, have made that step. Her personal testimony and practical advice provide a roadmap for multi-generational family businesses. I loved all of it." – Rukaiyah Adams, Chief Executive Officer of the 1803 Fund

"A wonderful family history and guidebook on how to work together, grow together, support each other, and leave a living legacy for future generations. I'm now focused on identifying my own "thrive factors" and thinking about what type of legacy I want to leave for my son. Thank you for sharing your unique story, expertise, and guidance to readers. I'm certain it will inspire many generations to come." - Dr. Tana M. Session, TMS Business Solutions

The Family Secret is the inspiring story of a family of Black women who succeeded against all odds, interwoven with invaluable business acumen and insight. Read it to be inspired and finish it feeling empowered to take your business to the next level for generations to come! The book is available for purchase now at Amazon and on other sites.

ABOUT KERRI HARPER-HOWIE: Kerri Harper-Howie is an entrepreneur, lawyer, author and public speaker with extensive experience owning and operating successful businesses, representing clients in all stages of employment litigation, publishing and public speaking. In partnership with her sister, Kerri owns 21 McDonald's franchises in one of the most challenging business environments in the United States. Kerri combines her legal expertise with practical business acumen, offering a unique perspective on workplace issues, business operations, succession planning and fostering family-like workplaces. Her career is marked by legal victories, innovative business strategies, and a commitment to establishing and maintaining equitable and efficient workplace environments. Kerri's leadership and dedication to excellence have established her as a thought leader in the business community, where she continues to advocate for best practices, sustainable growth, and fair treatment of everyone. For more information, please visit www.KerriHarperHowie.com

