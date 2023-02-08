Kerri Rosenthal Names Suzanne Anderson as President

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerri Rosenthal, a luxury lifestyle brand comprised of art, home décor, fashion apparel and accessories all derived from the artist's colorful original art, announces the appointment of Suzanne Anderson as President. In this role, Anderson will grow the Kerri Rosenthal brand both nationally and internationally through existing and new distribution channels and introduce the vibrant brand to a larger, wider community. Anderson will be based out of the company's new corporate office in Westport, Connecticut.

Suzanne brings over 30 years of experience in the fashion industry. She was most recently the Vice President of Design at Macys for RTW, Mens and Kids private brands where she played an integral role on the Executive Team and led design teams across multiple brands to reinvigorate their private brand business. Prior to that Suzanne was Creative Director at Peerless Clothing where she spent 13 years driving the creative strategy across both licensed and in-house brands.

"We are thrilled to welcome Suzanne to the company," said Kerri Rosenthal, Founder & CCO. "As the Kerri Rosenthal brand continues to grow, we believe that Suzanne will build upon our well-established DNA and prepare us for extensive growth."

"I am excited to join a luxury brand that translates Kerri's vivid art into fashion apparel and products for the home. The collection has a very elevated, sophisticated and unique beauty which I believe is missing in the market," said Anderson. "The opportunities for growth are endless and I am excited to start this journey."

In the last 6 years, Kerri Rosenthal has seen rapid growth and brand recognition with the opening of its flagship store in Westport, featuring original paintings and home and apparel products as well as a highly curated selection of third-party items. Additionally, Kerri Rosenthal products are now available in over 200 doors across US and Canada. In November 2022, the brand launched Kerri Rosenthal x Aqua, available in all Bloomingdales doors and online. Additional 2022 collaborations included Kerri Rosenthal x Roller Rabbit; Kerri Rosenthal x Spiritual Gangster; and Kerri Rosenthal x Stripe & Stare. The brand recently introduced a new tabletop collection, plans to open additional US retail locations and is focused on adding new categories within the brand's art space.

About Kerri Rosenthal

Kerri Rosenthal is a fresh, vibrant, and slightly unpredictable Home and Apparel lifestyle brand created and inspired by Kerri's celebrated original artwork. Launched in 2016, the KR world continues to expand and now includes 14 distinct product categories - original art and the art print series; a womenswear collection, sold in over 200 shops in the US and Canada; a robust fabric and wallpaper collection; home accessories; tabletop and a line of colorful and comfortable furniture—all in Kerri's fabrics. Original, authentic, and perfectly imperfect, Kerri's art + lifestyle collection allows others to share the sunshine that Kerri brings to her own world.

