Kerri Sarette Named Vice President of Operations at Bellwether Community Credit Union

MANCHESTER, N.H., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether Community Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Kerri Sarette as Vice President of Operations, a newly created role for the credit union. Sarette oversees loan servicing, deposit services, electronic services, and fraud. She also serves as the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) officer for the credit union.

Previously Assistant Vice President of Operations, Sarette has led the department through significant growth, increased volume in workload and expanded staff. She has restructured the department to optimize business operations.

Kerri Sarette

"Kerri has tremendous experience in retail and back-office operations for the credit union," said Chief Operating Officer Jeff Benson. "She has consistently exceeded expectations in the AVP role and has the self-driving motivation to continue to make our Operations Department more effective and efficient. Kerri is a true embodiment of the resourcefulness, commitment, and hard-working nature to support our strategy of growth, employee development, and excellent member service."

Sarette has a seasoned career at Bellwether Community Credit Union starting as a Branch Manager in 2014, then being promoted to AVP of Retail Services in 2018 before moving to the Operations Department. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Finance from Southern New Hampshire University, Master's in Organizational Leadership from New England College, and certification as a BSA Compliance Specialist.

About Bellwether Community Credit Union

Since 1921, Bellwether Community Credit Union has offered financial services to consumers residing or working in New Hampshire and Essex and Middlesex counties in Massachusetts. As a not-for-profit credit union, Bellwether focuses on giving value back to members through better rates and lower fees; local, personal service; and digital channels which simplify how people bank, borrow and pay. Members can access their accounts at nearly 30,000 free ATMs nationwide and approximately 6,500 CU Service Centers around the world. Bellwether Community Credit Union has branches in Bedford, Manchester and Nashua. For more information about Bellwether Community Credit Union, visit www.BCCU.org

