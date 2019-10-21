Kerridge Commercial Systems Completes Acquisition of MAM Software Group, Inc.

HUNGERFORD, England, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerridge Commercial Systems ("KCS"), a market leader in software, services and support solutions for trade, wholesale, manufacturing and distribution customers worldwide, today announced it has completed its acquisition of MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ Capital Market: MAMS) ("MAM Software" or "MAM"), a leading global provider of on-premise and cloud-based business management solutions for the automotive parts, tire and vertical distribution industries, having satisfied all requirements.

Ian Bendelow, CEO of Kerridge Commercial Systems, said, "KCS offers end-to-end ERP solutions including Supply Chain Management, Financial Management, CRM, Warehouse Management, Plant and Hire Management, Transport Management, Business Intelligence, ePOS and more, specifically for the distribution and manufacturing markets. Bringing MAM into the KCS group will strengthen our presence in the automotive aftermarket sector. We believe our broadened set of complementary solutions will allow us to better serve existing customers of both KCS and MAM over the long-term while also providing a very compelling alternative for new customers."

Mike Jamieson, CEO of MAM Software, said, "The completion of this combination marks a significant milestone for both MAM Software and KCS. Working in partnership with KCS will provide MAM with opportunities to more effectively serve its customer base through the deep and broad resources of KCS, which has a strong base of more than 15,000 customers globally. We are confident KCS will be able to enhance MAM's leadership position in the automotive aftermarket space by leveraging the domain expertise of the KCS organization. We look forward to an exciting new chapter together as part of the KCS group."

About MAM Software Group, Inc.

MAM Software is a leading global provider of cloud-based business and on-premise management solutions for the auto parts, tire and vertical distribution industries. The company provides a portfolio of innovative software (SaaS and packaged), data (DaaS), and integration (iPaaS) services that enable businesses to intelligently manage core business processes, control costs and generate new profit opportunities. MAM's integrated platforms provide a wealth of rich functionality including: point-of-sale, inventory, purchasing, reporting, data and e-commerce. Wholesale, retail and installer business across North America, the U.K. and Ireland rely on MAM solutions, backed by dedicated teams of experienced service and support professionals. For further information, please visit www.mamsoftware.com.

About Kerridge Commercial Systems

Kerridge Commercial Systems provides specialist software, services and support to deliver fully integrated trading and business management solutions to distributive trades customers, large and small – wherever they are in the world. With our heritage in distributive trades, our technical experts are thought leaders in trading and management technology, and our innovative and flexible approach ensures our customers partner with us for the long-term. Our mission is simple: to design and deliver high performance, integrated ERP solutions that enable our distributive trade customers to source effectively, stock efficiently, sell profitably and service competitively. For further information, please visit www.kerridgecs.com.

