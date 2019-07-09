Kerrie Murphy of The Buncher Law Corporation Serves as the Special Events Chair for the Rising Leaders Council to Foster Community and Networking Opportunities for Orange County Professionals

IRVINE, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerrie Murphy, CEO for the distinguished Buncher Law Corporation and proud mom of two children, will be serving as this year's Special Events Chair for the Rising Leaders Council.

The Rising Leaders Council is an accomplished group of individuals dedicated to enriching the community through an appreciation of the arts. The Council, affiliated with Segerstrom Center for the Arts, encourages networking by emerging philanthropic leaders by hosting lively meetings and special events. The Rising Leaders Council is an invitation-only group of young Orange County professionals, entrepreneurs, and community advocates.

The Rising Leader Council believes in instilling and nurturing a love of art in the younger generation by providing positive learning experiences as well as celebrating the achievements of the youth of Orange County. The Council's continued investment in California's youth is made possible because of the diligent arts advocacy, community outreach, and annual contributions of its members, Kerrie Murphy included.

Giving back to the community is near and dear to Murphy. Whether it was volunteering at the Transitional Living Program for Homeless Youth as a college graduate or being an active member of the Tres Osos CHOC Guild, Murphy has been and still is a dedicated philanthropist. She doesn't think twice about serving the community, despite her numerous personal and professional commitments.

Kerrie Murphy works as a CEO for the Buncher Law Corporation. Working alongside her husband, Sven Buncher, a partner in the family firm, Murphy has multiple responsibilities within the firm, from overseeing human resources to handling the firm's finances. Murphy is just as invested at home where she actively parents her two children.

It was Kerrie Murphy's two children that drew her to The Rising Leaders Council. As a young child, her daughter was very shy. But having access to the theater and the arts, in general, helped Megan -- now fifteen -- boost her self-confidence and develop her interests. As a result, Murphy is convinced that the presence of the arts community needs to be a priority in the lives of the next generation in order for them to be successful. That explains why she is so passionate about her role as the Special Events Chair for the Rising Leaders Council for 2019-2020.

One of Murphy's responsibilities as Council chair will be her role in planning three events for the coming year. In addition, recognizing the impact that drama and performance have had on her own daughter, Murphy has set her sights on meeting the Council's goal to raise enough money to fund theater programs for inner-city schools. It is her hope that more families and their children will have the opportunity to share in the theater's positive attributes, while fostering a mutual passion and appreciation of the arts.

