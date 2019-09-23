Kerry Oslund joins Scripps as vice president of strategy and business development

Oslund was most recently vice president of strategy and business development for Tribune Broadcasting, where he helped the company align business strategies with emerging ATSC 3.0 television standards. He also spearheaded major next-generation television advertising initiatives including dynamic ad insertion and real-time TV analytics and helped Tribune launch a successful podcast network.

"Kerry is a well-regarded media executive who brings a new way of thinking about the future of broadcast television," said Lisa Knutson, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Scripps. "With Scripps' new, expanded footprint, we have more opportunity than ever to lead the way on next-generation television, and we believe Kerry is the right leader to oversee those initiatives."

With 37 years of experience in the broadcast industry, Oslund was previously senior vice president of publishing and digital at Schurz Communications, where he oversaw daily operations of TV, radio, print and cable businesses and led M&A strategy. He has held leadership roles at Gannett Broadcasting (now TEGNA), Lee Enterprises, KCAL-TV and USA Today.

"I've always admired Scripps for its principled approach to business and its leadership team's commitment to journalism as a bedrock of value creation," said Oslund. "It is an exciting time to join the company as it accelerates its interests in emerging ATSC 3.0 business models and opportunities."

Oslund is a past director for Pearl TV and a founder of the TV Interface Practices (TIP) Initiative. "Broadcasting & Cable" named him to its Next Wave of Leaders list and honored him with a Technology Leadership Award, and he has received six regional Emmys.

Oslund earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and statistics from Arizona State University, which awarded him a Knight-Cronkite Innovation grant in 2015 for his work on mobile proximity triggering technologies and associated business models.

Oslund lives with his wife in Cincinnati.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 60 television stations in 42 markets, Scripps is one of the nation's largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs a collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Stitcher; the fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape, Laff and Court TV; and Triton, the global leader in digital audio technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

Related Links

http://www.scripps.com

