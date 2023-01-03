Kerry R. Crone, MD, FAANS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CINCINNATI, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerry R. Crone, MD, FAANS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Medical Professional for his work in neurosurgery and outstanding work with the University of Cincinnati Health.

Kerry R. Crone, MD, FAANS

Dr. Crone earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, both from the University of Cincinnati. He earned his Medical Degree from University of Cincinnati School of Medicine. He completed residency in General Surgery and Neurosurgery at the North Carolina Baptist Hospital (Wake Forest University) in Winston-Salem, NC. He later finished a Fellowship in Pediatric Neurosurgery at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Canada, and a Neurosurgical Scholarship Program at the University of Cincinnati. The doctor is board certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery and is a Fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

Dr. Crone is an expert in treating brain tumors and Chiari malformations. While he no longer sees patients, the doctor works primarily in an educational and consulting capacity. He has served as a Professor of Neurosurgery and Residency Associate Program Director at the University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine. He was also an attending physician at the University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute and the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center.

Dr. Crone has received the On-Time Doctor Award (2009) and the Patients' Choice Award (2008). In his spare time, he is active within his community with Boy Scouts of America Troop 672 in Cincinnati. He would like to dedicate this honor to his mentors, Eben Alexander Jr., MD; Robin Humphreys, MD; and William Schubert, MD.

