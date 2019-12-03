Kerry Sanders Joins Craft In New Role As Global Head Of Business Development

Sanders has broad international corporate and technology experience that, in addition to Xerox, includes his having served as VP-Marketing at the Moscow-based international construction company Stroytransgaz and as Director of Americas Business Development at Hewlett Packard in Houston. Sanders' experience in supporting companies with business transformation is an integral addition to the Craft global network, as the creative production and content marketing landscape continues to evolve, and brands look for agile partners to bring their creative ideas to life efficiently and at scale.

"Kerry's background in the B2B space as a trusted partner and solutions provider for major global and technology-related brands fits in well with the way Craft has been growing both with new and existing clients," said Ed Powers, Craft's Global CEO. "He understands the value of what our organization can bring to corporate clients and how to connect those benefits to the production of increasingly complex marketing assets across the media spectrum at scale."

Craft, which operates through a network of more than 1,300 full-time creative makers in 120 countries, has continued to expand its global offering by serving as an agile partner in developing custom production models that bring increasingly complex and integrated brand campaigns and content to life. A leading provider of scalable production services across a full range of print, digital, and video, world-class brands such as L'Oréal, Mastercard, Microsoft, Coca-Cola and Nespresso work with Craft to deliver quality executions via streamlined and technology-driven processes.

"Craft is a leader in the global production discipline in so many ways, and I am excited to become part of this incredible team," said Kerry Sanders. "Craft offers world-class brands peace of mind via award-winning content production and their proprietary technology stack which streamlines the experience all the way from brief through to production and ultimately to deployment. It's this dual promise of creative quality and efficient production that marketers need in a modern partner."

Craft's commitment to quality led it to become the first company in the marketing services industry to seek and be awarded global quality management certification as determined by NSAI, the leading international standards and measurement body.

About Craft

Craft, a globally connected creative production business consists of 1,300+ makers in 120 countries, operating in 20+ studios, who specialize in content creation, print, digital, broadcast and transcreation. Craft leverages data, technology and global resources to produce executions that help brands play a meaningful role in people's lives.

About McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing solutions network with over 20,000 employees united across 100+ countries by a single vision: To help brands play a meaningful role in people's lives. McCann Worldgroup was recognized by the Cannes Lions as the 2019 Network of the Year and by the Effies as the world's most creatively-effective marketing services company both in 2018 and 2019. The network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM//McCann (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

SOURCE Craft Worldwide

Related Links

https://www.craftww.com

