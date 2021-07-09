Kerry Smithies of My Cloud Bookkeeping Now a Certified Fathom Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerry Smithies, CPA, QuickBooks Pro Advisor, and founder of My Cloud Bookkeeping, is now also a Certified Fathom Advisor.

"I'm thrilled to have earned my Fathom Advisor Certification," says Kerry. "I look forward to helping clients successfully leverage this powerful reporting, forecasting, and financial analysis tool to better manage and understand their businesses."

About Fathom Advisor Certification

Fathom integrates seamlessly with QuickBooks, making it easy to measure and monitor the benchmarks that matter most to a business. Fathom is also an excellent consolidation tool, particularly for companies operating entities that utilize different currencies spread across multiple countries.

As a Certified Fathom Advisor, Kerry is ready to help clients design beautiful dashboards from QuickBooks information and generate fantastic (super sexy!) reports that include KPI's and metrics, along with all the financial information needed to keep board members, investors, and other stakeholders in the loop.

"Fathom Advisor Certification has given me a much deeper understanding of the application's many tools and capabilities," she says. "I can't wait to help clients unlock Fathom's full potential!"

About My Cloud Bookkeeping

For more than 5 years, Kerry Smithies has been helping small businesses, non-profits, and entrepreneurs handle their bookkeeping in-house, ensuring they always have up-to-the-minute information to make timely business decisions and manage cash flow. In just the past two years alone, she's worked with 200 organizations in seven countries to set up systems that work for their business processes, troubleshoot to clean up existing records, and provide ongoing assistance and support as required.

Kerry's blog and YouTube channel offer easy tutorials and valuable information for solving day-to-day QuickBooks and bookkeeping problems, while her in-depth courses explore the most common QuickBooks issues and provide step-by-step instructions for fixing them.

Business owners and managers in need of individualized guidance are also invited to book an in-person session with Kerry.

