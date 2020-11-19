Kerrygold Selects Weber Shandwick to Lead U.S. Corporate and Consumer Communications

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick, one of the world's leading global marketing solutions firms, has been selected to lead corporate and consumer communications in the U.S. for Kerrygold, an international brand of Ornua, the Irish dairy cooperative.

Kerrygold sells its dairy products, which include butter and cheeses made with milk from grass-fed cows in Ireland, in U.S. supermarkets and specialty food stores. Weber Shandwick will help Kerrygold enhance brand awareness and maintain brand equity in the market through strategic media storytelling and corporate communications counsel.

"We're very proud of Kerrygold's success in the U.S. To further build and shape our brand presence, we wanted a partner with deep appreciation and understanding of our heritage, including the way we work hand-in-hand with farmers to produce the butter and cheeses that consumers have grown to love. Weber Shandwick was that partner," said Brian Cleere, Marketing Director at Kerrygold. "Their deep credentials in brand building, impressive history working with food commodity boards and collaborative spirit will help us further strengthen the Kerrygold brand across the United States."

The new relationship marks the first time Kerrygold has partnered with a communications agency for ongoing public relations support in the U.S.

"The Kerrygold product line is beloved in the food community and growing in popularity with a wider set of U.S. customers," said Janet Helm, chief food and nutrition strategist at Weber Shandwick. "We are thrilled to be working with Kerrygold to tell its story to an expanding following of consumers and food lovers in the U.S. We look forward to helping these and new audiences get to know Kerrygold's products, dedicated and passionate farmers and the proud Irish provenance of the brand."

About Weber Shandwick

Weber Shandwick is a leading global communications network that delivers next-generation solutions to brands, businesses and organizations in major markets around the world. Led by world-class strategic and creative thinkers and activators, we have won some of the most prestigious awards in the industry. Weber Shandwick was named to Ad Age's Agency A-List in 2020 and Best Places to Work in 2019. Weber Shandwick was also honored as PRovoke's Global Agency of the Decade in 2020 and PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The firm earned 25 Lions at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Data-led, with earned ideas at the core, the agency deploys leading and emerging technologies to inform strategy, develop critical insights and heighten impact across sectors and specialty areas, including brand and B2B marketing, healthcare marketing, change management, employee engagement, corporate reputation, crisis management, data and analytics, technology, public affairs, social impact and financial communications. Weber Shandwick is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). For more information, visit http://www.webershandwick.com

About Kerrygold

Kerrygold was established in 1962 as a premium brand, befitting the rich quality of grass-fed Irish milk. Kerrygold initially launched as a single product brand and is now regarded as Ireland's most successful food brand, reaching €1 billion in annual retail sales in 2019. Since its creation, Kerrygold has been synonymous with quality, and today, Kerrygold has a special place in the hearts of consumers all over the world.

Kerrygold dairy farmers are committed to the co-operative ideal; working together to produce only the very best grass-fed dairy products. Kerrygold cows graze freely on the fields of 14,000 small family farms; each one using unique dairy farming traditions passed down through generations of family. It is this grass-fed milk that delivers the rich tasting, higher quality dairy products that Kerrygold is famous for.

Today, consumers all over the world enjoy the unique taste of Irish grass-fed dairy. Kerrygold is currently the number one butter brand in Ireland, the number one butter and cheddar brand in Germany and the number two butter brand in the USA.

