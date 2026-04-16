Kerun Launches Integrated Transformer and Substation Solutions to Power AI and High-Density Computing Facilities

JIANGSHAN, China, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerun Intelligent Control Co., LTD., a high-tech enterprise specializing in power transmission and distribution equipment, announced the launch of its Integrated Transformer and Substation Solutions for AI data centers. Built to enhance the power reliability, efficiency and sustainability urgently required by AI infrastructure, the innovative solution will support the rapid expansion of power-hungry applications such as AI data centers, high-density computing facilities, mining data hubs, blockchain operations and large-scale digital platforms.

Combining transformers, substations and intelligent monitoring, the integrated solution delivers stable, uninterrupted and scalable electricity supply for next-gen computing facilities. It enables EPC contractors, data center developers and infrastructure decision-makers to achieve faster deployment, operational continuity and long-term system resilience.

Addressing Power Challenges in High-Load AI and Computing Operations

The rapid growth of AI presents complex electrical challenges, including high-density nonlinear loads, harmonic interference and continuous high-temperature operation. Kerun's integrated solution directly addresses these issues by balancing equipment performance with practical implementation needs.

K-Factor harmonic-resistant transformer design : By using K-Factor coils to resist harmonics, the solution is optimized for server clusters and high-harmonic environments, improving operational stability while reducing overheating risks.

: By using K-Factor coils to resist harmonics, the solution is optimized for server clusters and high-harmonic environments, improving operational stability while reducing overheating risks. FR3 vegetable oil-based fluid: It outperforms in fire safety (Class K) and thermal management, and boosts overload tolerance capacity by 20%, which is critical for facilities requiring uninterrupted operation.

It outperforms in fire safety (Class K) and thermal management, and boosts overload tolerance capacity by 20%, which is critical for facilities requiring uninterrupted operation. High efficiency and lower power loss: Reduces long-term energy consumption and overall operational costs for AI data centers.

Reduces long-term energy consumption and overall operational costs for AI data centers. Intelligent monitoring and detection: Enables visualization of key operating parameters and facilitates preventative O&M.

Enables visualization of key operating parameters and facilitates preventative O&M. High reliability power architecture: Supports redundancy configurations and ensures uninterrupted power supply for mission-critical loads.

Supports redundancy configurations and ensures uninterrupted power supply for mission-critical loads. Flexible engineering adaptability : Allows customization in terms of voltage levels, operating environments and project specifications.

: Allows customization in terms of voltage levels, operating environments and project specifications. Engineering-ready delivery: Beyond equipment performance, Kerun also promises comprehensive project support, including coordinated delivery packages, testing documentation, installation and commissioning services, as well as long-term O&M support.

Designed for Reliability, Safety and Scalability

Highlighting the growing demands on power infrastructure in the era of AI computing and digital transformation, Mr. Wang, General Manager of Kerun, emphasized that reliable and efficient power systems are no longer merely about electricity supply, they are critical for ensuring long-term operational stability, business continuity and future scalability. "At Kerun, we remain committed to advancing transformer and integrated substation solutions that help customers build safer, more efficient and more resilient power systems," he said, underscoring the company's focus on meeting the evolving needs of high-performance and energy-intensive applications.

Beyond data center applications, Kerun also serves utility, industrial, renewable energy and long-distance power transmission sectors with its comprehensive transformer and substation portfolio.

About Kerun

Kerun Intelligent Control Co., LTD. is a manufacturer of power transmission and distribution solutions serving utility, industrial and digital infrastructure projects worldwide. Founded in 2004, the company specializes in transformers, high- and low-voltage switchgear, prefabricated substations, energy storage containers and EV charging infrastructure.

With applications spanning energy infrastructure, renewable integration and data center power systems, Kerun focuses on supporting customers with scalable, engineering-ready solutions tailored for modern electrification and high-performance energy demands.

For more information, visit: https://kerunpower.com

Learn more about the solution: https://kerunpower.com/solutions/transformers-solution-for-data-center/

SOURCE Kerun Intelligent Control Co., LTD.