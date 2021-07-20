KERV Brings On Industry Leaders Jessica Stacy & Kate Lyons To Support Unprecedented Growth

Stacy will lead KERV's Midwest partnership efforts, evangelizing how AI and Machine Learning technology are building the future. She will educate agencies and partnerships on the company's patented, industry-leading pixel-edge technology, which creates the most precise object-level identification and metadata video advertising solutions. Stacy joins KERV from Open Slate, where she served as Sales Director, building out the Central region and developing key partnerships with agencies and Fortune 100 brands.

Previously with Just Premium, Lyons joins KERV at the company's New York City office, where she will help grow the adoption of KERV shoppable video technology with top-tier publishing partners. Prior to KERV, Lyons served as the Director of Supply at Just Premium, launching the U.S. supply division and signing key Comscore ranked publishers and channel partners.

"Matching industry-leading technology with industry-leading talent is a top priority," said Jay Wolff, SVP, Revenue & Partnerships. "We are ecstatic to bring aboard rockstars like Jessica and Kate to help catapult our business and expand into new spaces."

