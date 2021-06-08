KERV Doubles Down on Explosive Growth with Goldslager and Williams

Goldslager and Williams will be responsible for building partnerships and educating agency and brand customers on KERV's industry leading pixel-edge technology, as well as its robust and cutting-edge advertising solutions. Core products and solutions will include True Shoppable OLV, Commerce Video Advertising, and Cookieless Sequential opportunities.

Goldslager most recently served as Director of Sales at globally recognized mobile technology company Adludio, where she helped build out their East Coast market and developed key partnerships with agencies and Fortune 100 brands. Previously, she was a revenue leader at Engine Media (formerly EMX Digital) and started her career at Digitas on the American Express account. Originally from Albany, New York, Simone holds a BS in Advertising from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.

Williams joins KERV after almost six years at GumGum, an AI Contextual Intelligence company. During his time at GumGum, Williams received many accolades, including "Programmatic Seller of the Year, Revenue" in 2018, 2019, and 2020. He also brought in and managed several of the company's flagship accounts. Prior to GumGum, he got his start in the industry at Digitas New York. Originally from White Plains, New York, Williams holds a BS in Economics from Binghamton University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Simone and Jake to the KERV agency and brand partnerships team," notes Jay Wolff, SVP Revenue of KERV Interactive. "With the meteoric rise of commerce and content in a cookieless advertising future, there is no better time to expand our team with proven industry leaders."

To learn more, please contact Jeannine Jacobi of Fresh PR at 323-903-7063 or [email protected], or visit https://kervit.com.

About KERV Interactive

Based in Austin, Texas, KERV Interactive is the world's most advanced interactive content and data company and is revolutionizing the future of video engagement through dimensional storytelling. KERV's digital advertising platform was built on cutting-edge, patented technology and adds extraordinary value to brands, agencies, and creative and data-science teams by creating audience-to-brand connections within video like never before. Leveraging breakthrough machine learning techniques and AI with unmatched processing speed, the KERV technology recognizes depth, dimension, and objects within a video just as precisely as the natural eye. KERV enables every frame in every scene of any digital video to be an immersive, interactive experience for consumers.

