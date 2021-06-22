KERV integrates with IRIS.TV

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KERV Interactive, the leader in AI-driven, in-video-recognition-powered metadata, is integrating with the IRIS.TV video data platform to enable marketers to use its precise in-video contextual data solutions, called KERV Vision, to target relevant, brand-safe video inventory across thousands of IRIS-enabled premium publishers and billions of monthly video impressions worldwide.

KERV is a patented and trusted interactive video technology that partners with brands to transform their video assets into fully interactive storefronts using patented, pixel–level-recognition technology to enhance usefulness and commerce opportunities across the video ecosystem. KERV's AI-driven engine not only fuels real-time interactivity and shoppability, but also provides an unmatched, in-video metadata set that can empower unique targeting and other contextual data opportunities.

KERV Vision enables precise, transparent, and effective logo, facial, location, sentiment, and product segmentation solutions for video, across all screens. With this partnership, KERV's leadership position in machine-driven, in-video context will now be applied to online video and CTV inventory through IRIS.TV's video data platform.

IRIS.TV simplifies the complexity and fragmentation of the video ecosystem across CTV and premium digital video, providing access, for the first time, to video-level data. Before IRIS.TV, contextual and brand-safety data for videos was only available by analyzing the text on a web page, and was an impossibility for CTV. Now, marketers can "think inside the video" with the transparency to confidently buy CTV and premium video inventory based on video-level contextual and brand-safety analysis and according to the specific topical nature of every video, in concert with KERV.

"Our contextual API leverages our patented core technology and will change the way we view and monetize video," notes Marika Roque, COO of KERV Interactive. "KERV's Vision technology is going to allow a level of creativity within contextual segmentation and targeting which has not previously existed."

"We're excited to welcome KERV to our data marketplace," said Richie Hyden, Co-Founder and COO, IRIS.TV. "KERV is an industry leader in precise in-video contextual metadata with some exciting new products in development. Joining our platform means that KERV customers can now unlock these capabilities across video and CTV inventory. This is a huge win for brands and our publishing and ad-platform partners."

IRIS.TV unites thousands of potential integrations into a single ecosystem bringing together publishers, contextual data partners, ad servers, and SSPs into a marketplace that allows publishers' video content to be analyzed and categorized into industry-accepted brand-safe and brand-suitable segments that can be purchased by marketers through any DSP via direct, private marketplace, and open auction buying.

About KERV Interactive

KERV Interactive, is a recognized technology company specializing in patented visual IR driven interactive video for brands. KERV's mission is to add unique value to video at the most precise and measurable levels, whether that be unmatched UX, bridging commerce and content or powering LIVE metadata feeds to fuel the next generation of contextual targeting as we navigate away from cookies. For more information, visit https://kervit.com/about/

About IRIS.TV

IRIS.TV's mission is to connect and unify video data from any source to power better consumer experiences and business outcomes. Founded in 2013, our video data platform and privacy-first, neutral data marketplace provides the leading media, data, and advertising technology companies with secure onboarding and activation of video data. We enable our partners to build scalable solutions including video-level contextual and brand-safe ad targeting, third-party verification capabilities, personalized video recommendations, and measurement & analytics solutions. For more information, visit www.iris.tv .

