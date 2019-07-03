Kerzner International Announces Strategic Leadership

Philippe Zuber will lead the successful operation of all Kerzner resorts, including the flagship Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai, the recently opened Atlantis, Sanya in China, the entire One&Only collection, and Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort in Morocco. Focused on the guest experience across the portfolio, this key role is critical to delivering the vision of Kerzner International - amazing experiences and everlasting memories. Mr. Zuber is also integral to the continued strategic growth of the Company as the group continues to expand. As Kerzner has always been a pioneer in culinary experiences, Philippe will also focus on the portfolio's food and beverage concepts, leading innovation of new destination dining experiences, entertainment and partnerships with world-renowned chefs.

Philippe joined the Company in 2015 as President and Chief Operating Officer for One&Only Resorts, where he successfully launched the evolution of the brand beyond award-winning beach resorts, to include Nature Resorts, Urban Resorts and One&Only Private Homes. He also led the successful multi-million-dollar rebirth of the iconic One&Only Le Saint Géran in Mauritius, as well as the opening of One&Only's second nature resort, One&Only Nyungwe House in Rwanda. In addition, Philippe introduced the new service philosophy of "We Create Joy" for both guests and colleagues, building a new culture at One&Only. He was also responsible for completely redefining the resort well-being experience with the introduction of an exclusive global partnership with leading health wellness and beauty expert brand, Chenot.

Brett Armitage has been promoted to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer, where he will lead all Commercial functions of Kerzner International, overseeing Global Revenue, Distribution, Communications, Marketing and Sales. He is also responsible for the successful launch and integration of new resorts, as Atlantis and One&Only continues to strategically grow around the world.

Brett has had an accomplished and distinguished career in Sales and Marketing. Joining Kerzner International in 2007, he successfully launched the iconic Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai, solidifying the resort as the world's most foremost entertainment destination. In 2013, his role expanded to oversee the entire portfolio, leading Atlantis and One&Only Resorts worldwide and driving the integration of new resorts into the Kerzner sales structure. Brett has revolutionised Global Sales at the Company by introducing dynamic new ways of working including intelligent, innovative technology, building a commercial culture and nurturing impactful relationships around the world.

"As we continue to strategically grow our existing portfolio, I am incredibly pleased to have such experienced executives to support our Operations and Commercial disciplines," commented Michael P. Wale, Chief Executive Officer, Kerzner International. Both executives report directly to him. "Philippe and Brett have been integral to the ongoing success of Atlantis and One&Only resorts around the world. Their leadership will make us more nimble and efficient with our existing portfolio, driving financial performance and preparing our business for future focused growth."

Kerzner International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, is a leading international developer and operator of destination resorts, ultra-luxury hotels and residences and innovative entertainment and gaming experiences. Kerzner's flagship brand Atlantis, includes Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, a 1,500-room, water-themed resort on The Palm, overlooking the Arabian Sea and mainland Dubai and Atlantis, Sanya Hainan in China; and in development, The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences in Dubai and Atlantis Ko Olina in Hawaii in the United States. Under the One&Only brand, Kerzner manages some of the most top-rated ultra-luxury resorts in the world, located in Mexico, Mauritius, the Maldives, South Africa, Dubai, Rwanda and Australia. Additionally, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, mazaganbeachresort.com, a 500-room destination golf and casino resort in Morocco, is also operated by Kerzner. For more information on our brands, please visit: atlantis.com or oneandonlyresorts.com. For more information on Kerzner International, please visit Kerzner.com.

SOURCE Kerzner International Holdings Limited