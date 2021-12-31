Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing Continues Accelerated Growth in Hybrid Manufacturing

STATESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing (KAM) continues its accelerated growth in hybrid manufacturing by implementing end-to-end cybersecurity protocols and a digital ERP for streamlined quality control.

ProShop ERP digital control stations at each point of production allow operators to access drawings and prints to confirm dimensional inspections, access machining simulations, and signoff on digital routers

KAM is keeping pace with the everchanging landscape of cybersecurity by implementing the best-in-class Corvid Cyberdefense Haven Security Solution supporting network, email, and endpoint security with a dedicated 24/7/365 Security Operations Center. This leading-edge, military-grade system is a strong component of KAM's NIST SP-800 171 compliance and the emerging CMMC 2.0 requirements. This implementation reflects KAM's paramount interest in protecting U.S. Department of Defense and commercial customer technical data.

With the rollout of the digital ProShop ERP in 2021, KAM reduced lead times, improved efficiency, and increased quality control. Digital control stations at each point of production allow operators to access drawings and prints to confirm dimensional inspections, access machining simulations, and signoff on digital routers.

"Having opened in 2018, KAM is ramping up quickly thanks to customer growth in the private space launch and prime defense industries. In order to continue expansion in 2022 and beyond we knew we needed to work towards CMMC compliance, invest in cyber security, and roll out a digital ERP to satisfy the rigorous quality standards our customers expect," said Brad Keselowski, owner and founder of Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing. "Providing a fully integrated AM supply chain for space, aerospace, defense and other precision industries is more than standing up the manufacturing capital investment – it is the digital standards and quality compliance behind a strong machinery complement that speaks to KAM's commitment to quality."

In addition to implementing leading-edge industry cybersecurity standards and a digital ERP system, the company continues its expansion of machines and equipment. In 2021, KAM added:

Mazak VARIAXIS i-800 5-axis Vertical Mill

Mazak HN 5000 Horizontal Machining Center

10 EOS M280 Metal Additive Machines

2 EOS M400-4 Metal Additive Machines

2 SLM 280 Metal Additive Machines

Hexagon Global S Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

CLM Vibe Tech Vibratory Finishing Tumbler

Keyence 3-axis Hybrid Laser Marker

KAM is recruiting talent and encourages candidates across all manufacturing and engineering disciplines to reach out regarding opportunities. For service information or quote requests email [email protected]. For available job opportunities see www.kamsolutions.com/contacts/careers.

