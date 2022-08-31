Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing Continues Accelerated Growth with EOS M400-4 Print Installation

KAM Reaches a Total of Twenty AM Machines by Adding Two EOS M400-4 3D Printers to Advanced Manufacturing Floor

STATESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing (KAM) continues to accelerate their integrated advanced manufacturing growth by installing another two large platform EOS M400-4 metal additive printers for a total of twenty AM machines.

By installing another two EOS M400-4 additive machines this week, KAM now offers five large format EOS machines along with a full complement of midsize machines for a total of 20 printers installed at their North Carolina facility.

Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing LLC installed two more EOS M400-4 3D printers this week for a total of twenty additive machines on the manufacturing floor.

"One of the biggest challenges to our industry is in building end-user confidence in the manufacturing supply chain. The rapid growth in both volume and size of additively manufactured parts must be answered with a corresponding increase in machine bandwidth, material availability, and finishing capability. Responding to this development is critical, and today we are adding two more large platform EOS M400-4 printers. The machine installation today speaks to KAM's commitment to keep pace with the AM industry and our customer needs," said Brad Keselowski, owner, and founder of Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing.

This increase in large format printers parallels the recent industry demand surge for large metal hypersonic parts, heat exchangers, turbomachinery, and monolithic components designed for space, aerospace, and defense applications. In response, KAM balances a comprehensive fleet of twenty large and mid-size additive machines alongside twelve multi-axis CNC machine tools for an integrated advanced manufacturing supply chain.

For more information on KAM services email VP of Engineering and Sales, Jim O'Toole at [email protected]. To inquire about available job opportunities, email [email protected].

AerospaceQUALITY at MotorsportSPEED

Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing

Carolyn Allan, Marketing and Customer Relations Manager

980-759-4232

[email protected]

SOURCE Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing, LLC