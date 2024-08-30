Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing Joins ADDMAN Group

Customers will now have unprecedented access to a fully integrated metal additive manufacturing process, from design to serial production. The expanded ADDMAN Group offers over 300,000 square feet of additive manufacturing capacity, enhanced by KAM's 70,000-square-foot facility in Statesville, North Carolina. The combined expertise of ADDMAN and KAM ensures superior quality and faster delivery times for customers, making them a leading force for advanced manufacturing needs.

Brad Keselowski, Founder of KAM, has been a strong advocate for this partnership, affirming, "ADDMAN's integration marks a pivotal moment for the additive industry. Combining these companies brings a powerful combination with KAM's world-class processes and systems, and ADDMAN's abundant resources and R&D. Together, we set a new standard for innovation and excellence in the additive manufacturing industry." Keselowski will remain deeply committed and invested in the operation's success, assuming a role as a Commercial Advisor on ADDMAN's Board of Directors, ensuring a seamless transition and continued expansion.

KAM joins Castheon, ADDMAN's metal additive research and production facility in Thousand Oaks, California. By combining the strengths of both locations, the teams will work together to provide enhanced solutions with industry-leading capability and lead times in refractory alloy production and material science. This collaboration ensures coast-to-coast support from engineering design to full-scale production, leveraging the expertise and capabilities of both facilities to deliver superior AM solutions.

Joe Calmese, CEO, ADDMAN states, "We hold immense respect for the legacies of the companies we integrate into our fold. Brad and the exceptional team at KAM have built an impressive, profitable, and sustainable 3D printing enterprise in a remarkably short time. This is yet another proof point that ADDMAN is dedicated to assembling the industry's finest under our banner. I look forward to seeing the new era of our combined company unfold."

KAM and ADDMAN both heavily serve the defense and commercial space markets, and uniting is a force multiplier in how the organization will support this sector. This strengthens their combined Manufacturing Readiness Level (MRL) and Technology Readiness Level (TRL), enabling them to deliver advanced, market-ready solutions. Backed by American Industrial Partners (AIP), the combined entities are committed to driving transformative change through 3D printing, solidifying their leadership in providing innovative technologies to the defense industry.

ADDMAN delivers solutions to serve our customers from prototyping and development projects, all the way through product end-of-life. Our network of 4 companies and 500+ employees spans coast-to-coast, offering a diverse range of manufacturing capabilities including metal and polymer 3D printing, precision CNC machining, and domestic injection molding.

These manufacturing modalities are backed by a team of engineers, with diverse industry expertise to guide customers and help them solve complex challenges. Our guiding charter as we scale is "any part, any volume, every step of the way". Our infrastructure allows us to deliver full lifecycle solutions that support every phase of our client's product roadmaps.

Based in Statesville, N.C., Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing (KAM) is a vertically integrated simulation and engineering through serial production manufacturing company with Additive Manufacturing (LPBF-M) and CNC Capabilities. The KAM team is comprised of top engineering and machining talent who excel in innovation, creativity, and problem-solving.

Through partnerships with some of the world's leading manufacturers and research universities, KAM develops groundbreaking, custom solutions for several industries, including space, aerospace, defense, energy, automotive, and performance motorsports. http://www.kamsolutions.com



AIP has deep roots in the industrial economy and currently manages approximately $17 billion on behalf of its limited partners. AIP is distinctively focused on industrial businesses across a broad range of end markets that include aerospace and defense, automotive, building products, capital goods, chemicals, industrial services, industrial technology, metals and mining, and transportation and logistics, among others.



AIP seeks to generate differentiated returns by working with management teams to implement comprehensive Operating Agendas to improve profitability and build long-term value. Current AIP portfolio companies generate aggregate annual revenues of more than $28 billion and employ over 70,000 employees as of December 31, 2023.

