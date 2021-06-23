KESHA x Pretty Connected New Partnership Announcement

"I wanted to collaborate with Pretty Connected because I was wearing their chains all the time. I'd wear it as a necklace, everywhere, even to the beach. On my mask, my sunglasses, my cell phone, water bottle… I lose everything so it comes in so handy!" said Kesha.

The Kesha x Pretty Connected chain launch is a multi-use, perfect as a mask chain, necklace, clutch chain, ID/Vax card holder, phone chain, water bottle chain, belt adornment and beyond. Sample video on some of its many uses HERE .

[On why a Yin Yang symbol] "It was a symbol that kept finding me during the past year. I wanted to put it on the chain because I feel like it's a symbol of harmony. And I wanted to remind myself, in the light, there's dark, in the dark, there is light and it's a cyclical thing, it's the balance of life. And it was just a weird thing where I felt more connected to that message and reminder wearing the Pretty Connected chains."

"Kesha is our dream collaborator because she represents being yourself, having fun and showing kindness. I'm excited that not only her fans, but Pretty Connected supporters as well will get the opportunity to have the Yin Yang charm as a reminder to stay balanced or at least strive for it, even if it seems difficult at times," said Pretty Connected Founder, Lara Eurdolian.

ABOUT KESHA

Over her career, Kesha has earned 10 Top Ten singles, over a billion views on YouTube, 2 number one albums, 4 number one songs at top 40 radio, and nearly 40 million followers across social media.

Kesha's latest album 'High Road' was called a body of work "wise and wild in equal measure" (Billboard), that "electrifies from the inside out" (American Songwriter) and "strikes a believable balance between vulnerability and the bluster she made her name on" (Stereogum).

Her previous album 'Rainbow', called "an artistic feat" by Entertainment Weekly and "the best music of her career" by Rolling Stone, earned Kesha the first GRAMMY nominations of her career.

Kesha's ventures outside of music include a top rated TV program, an award winning film, her own podcast, a book, a cruise, and a cosmetics line.

As a songwriter she has penned her own music as well as songs for artists including Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, The Veronicas, and Miley Cyrus. Kesha is an animal rights crusader as the Humane Society International's first Global Ambassador and a passionate advocate for equality, being honored with the 2016 Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award. In 2016 she won Billboard's Women in Music Trailblazer Award and in 2018 she was named one of Time Magazine's Time 100, their list of the most influential people in the world.

ABOUT PRETTY CONNECTED

Pretty Connected is an award-winning beauty, fashion and lifestyle blog turned accessories line by Lara Eurdolian aka @prettyconnected. Specializing in high quality, fashionable, multi-use necklaces and straps that can be used as mask chains, carry bags, glasses, cameras, ID cards, cell phones, water bottles or used as belt accessories and beyond.

Gaining international recognition in all forms of entertainment and media, Pretty Connected founder Lara Eurdolian was named one of "7 NYC Innovators Making Waves This Year" (Manhattan Magazine), and "Female founded NYC-Based brands to obsess over" (Daily Front Row) for her popular and versatile accessories. As a fashion and beauty expert, on air talent, and entrepreneur, Lara frequently shares her expertise on-air and in the media.

The straps have gained international attention as the original mask + multi-use strap and for their various uses, as seen in top media outlets world-wide.

The brand has also been featured in the Netflix hit series, Emily in Paris and on celebrities including Sarah Jessica Parker, Kesha, Debi Mazar, Bethenny Frankel, Veronica Webb, Patricia Field, Whitney Cummings, Danielle Fishel and in a national commercial for Curb, the #1 Taxi app.

