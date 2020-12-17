Kesimpta® available through AllianceRx Walgreens Prime for adults with relapsing multiple sclerosis

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kesimpta® (ofatumumab), the first and only self-administered, targeted B-cell therapy for patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) in adults, is available through AllianceRx Walgreens Prime.

MS is a rare disease of the central nervous system that affects nearly 1 million people in the United States, according to the National MS Society. MS disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. Manufactured by Novartis, Kesimpta treats three of the four types of MS, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease and active secondary progressive disease.

Tracey James, senior vice president, pharmacy services, says AllianceRx Walgreens Prime is thrilled Novartis chose the pharmacy to dispense Kesimpta. "AllianceRx Walgreens Prime's number one priority is helping patients achieve the best possible results when managing their chronic or rare disease. Our MS Connected Care clinical program engages and counsels patients about prescribed therapy and helps improve adherence and outcomes. Manufacturers know our care team works closely with patients at every step of their care journey. Our commitment to patient outcomes is one of the reasons manufacturers partner with us," she says.

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, one of the largest specialty and home delivery pharmacies in the country, provides medicine for patients with certain rare, chronic and complex conditions. Known as limited distribution drugs (LDDs), the following specialty medicines are also now available through AllianceRx Walgreens Prime:

Cuvitru® (immune globulin subcutaneous (human)] 20%, is a liquid medicine containing immunoglobulin antibodies given under the skin (subcutaneously) to treat primary immunodeficiency (PI) in both adults and children 2 years of age and older. It is manufactured by Takeda SP.

Enspryng™ (satralizumab-mwge) is the first approved self-injectable treatment for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) in adult patients who are positive for an antibody called anti-aquaporin-4. NMOSD is a rare, chronic autoimmune disease marked by inflammation of the optic nerve and spinal cord. Enspryng is manufactured by Genentech.

Lumoxiti® (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), manufactured by Innate Pharma, treats adults with relapsed or refractory hairy cell leukemia (HCL), or adults whose HCL has not responded to previous treatment and who have received at least two other therapies, including a type of medicine called a purine nucleoside analog (PNA).

For black box warnings for Cuvitru and Enspryng, and full prescribing information and warnings for any of these medicines, visit the manufacturer websites or dailymed.nlm.nih.gov.

About AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime (alliancerxwp.com) is a specialty and home delivery pharmacy that strives to provide exceptional care throughout a patient's treatment journey with the medications they need every day. Formed in 2017 through a collaboration between Walgreens, one of the nation's largest chain drug stores, and Prime Therapeutics, a leading pharmacy benefit manager, the company offers tools and resources for patients, providers and health plans to deliver the optimal health outcomes. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. and its pharmacies are accredited by several national pharmacy accreditation services.

Media Contact

Adrienne Foley | [email protected] | 423.580.8821

SOURCE AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

Related Links

http://alliancerxwp.com

