Kespry and XAP 360 Partner to Offer Nationwide Residential Roofing Inspection Platform

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kespry, the leading drone-based aerial intelligence solution provider, today announced it has partnered with XAP 360, a nationwide network of certified roofing contractors, to deliver a new country-wide drone-based residential roofing inspection program. The new program is designed to create the most transparent and accurate roof inspection experience possible for homeowners, and help ensure claims payouts occur rapidly.

Historically, home roofing inspections have often been a frustrating experience. Many homeowners have stories to tell about unethical or unlicensed roofers that provide unsubstantiated damage claims. These roofers have also frustrated insurers tired of dealing with questionable assessments, who then have to conduct their own secondary inspections for verification.

XAP 360 and Kespry are working together to regain the trust of residential property owners by establishing verifiable, credible standards for residential roof inspections, involving artificial intelligence and machine learning-based analytics. Both companies are engaged with top insurers who have come to value the transparency and accuracy they deliver. In addition, Kespry and XAP 360 are cutting time and costs for inspection by 50-75%. With Kespry and XAP 360, manual inspections that used to take up to 90 minutes are being replaced by an autonomous drone-based solution that takes as little as 10 minutes to complete the same work.

"Together, Kespry and XAP 360 are making residential roofing inspections as accurate and painless as possible," said George Mathew, CEO, Kespry. "We've listened to what homeowners want from the inspection process, including speed and comprehensive, verifiable detail driven by technology trusted by major insurance carriers across the country. We're proud to help homeowners rapidly identify and address their roofing repair issues so they can get on with their lives as quickly as possible."

XAP 360 is a nationwide network of certified roofing contractors, protecting millions of dollars of property across the United States. Its participants share a universal commitment to excellence in servicing their clients, delivering a unique consistency of assurance across property owners' and management firms' asset portfolios—no matter which state a building is located in. Kespry is a critical component of the XAP 360 program, delivering consistent, high-accuracy inspection for every property.

"With XAP 360 and Kespry, roofing professionals and property owners can finally sit at the same table and communicate honestly and openly," said Phil Pratt, partner, XAP 360. "Together, Kespry and XAP 360 bridge the existing uncertainty gap with transparency. Guided by the most sound technological innovations in aerial intelligence from Kespry, all parties move forward together while avoiding classic pitfalls. We've pushed the roofing industry out of the shadows and into the information age. Roofers can say goodbye to gimmicks and hello to an easily-adopted platform in which everyone wins."

"We think this new residential platform is a game changer for our industry," said Martin Pettigrew, Owner, Monarch Roofing. "The potential is enormous and it's going to be a major differentiator for roofing companies using it. We've heard our customers loud and clear: they want honest, verifiable roofing inspections. They want them done quickly. They want them done accurately. And Kespry and XAP are delivering on exactly that vision. There's never been a more exciting time to be in the residential roofing business."

To learn more, visit: http://xap360.com/

About Kespry

Kespry's aerial intelligence platform is transforming how organizations capture, analyze and share insights about their business, providing the information they need to accelerate their operations. Purpose-built for industrial use yet simple enough for any user, a wide variety of industries rely on Kespry to solve business-critical problems. Delivering a fully integrated solution from drone data capture to industry-specific analytics, Kespry serves customers across North America, Europe and Australia, including John Deere, Hancock Claims Consultants, Catastrophe Response Unit (CRU), Fluor, Lehigh Hanson/Heidelberg, and Colas USA.

Media Contact:

Amanda King

kespry@matternow.com

+1.720.577.5403

SOURCE Kespry

Related Links

http://kespry.com

