Kespry Announces Enterprise-Grade Inventory Management for Mining and Aggregates Companies Designed to Drive Profitable Operations

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kespry today announced the availability of enterprise-grade inventory management for mining and aggregates companies. This new offering maximizes profitability by enhancing the ability to monitor, reconcile, and manage inventory data across sites, product lines, and divisions. Additionally, Kespry users can now reconcile data from their drone surveys with data from ERP and other systems of record for production and sales data, including SAP BW®, Oracle JD Edwards EnterpriseOne®, and ViewPoint®. This data can then be used to make better production decisions, inform sales teams of available product, and reduce write-downs by finance teams.

"Physical inventory accuracy is a defining element of profitability for our 200+ mining and aggregates customers, and we're excited to make the process of delivering accurate data much simpler," said George Mathew, Chairman and CEO, Kespry. "Our unique combination of drone-based topographic surveys, cloud-based analytics, and inventory management capabilities provide a single source of truth for every site, product line, and organization. With over 25% of all aggregate material in the US now measured with our aerial intelligence platform, Kespry's new enterprise-grade inventory management will have an even greater material impact on an industry with tight profit margins and highly-variable demand."

Mining and aggregates companies have been increasingly adopting high-accuracy inventory measurement from drone solutions to improve profitability and reduce write-downs from end-of-period financial reporting. However, until now, many production managers or accounting teams have been forced to attempt to reconcile aging and inaccurate ERP data with up-to-date accurate drone data. This is typically done with complex spreadsheets and manual adjustments. Now with Kespry, a customer can save time wasted on manual Excel work and identify discrepancies in inventory data faster to avoid costly issues such as overproduction.

"The new Kespry inventory management features will allow me to track specific products across multiple sites," said Brian Biggerstaff, Estimator, CSA Materials. "This will help CSA Materials most efficiently put high-demand materials where we need them."

"Kespry will allow us to quickly and easily see how much of a specific product is available at each of our locations," said John Newell, Aggregate Operations Manager, The Dolomite Group, A CRH Company. "This will help The Dolomite Group effectively utilize its plant network to better serve our customers."

Whether an employee is on the work site or in a remote office, cloud-based, integrated Kespry inventory data is instantly available on all devices. That means teams in multiple locations can benefit from visibility into site-wide current materials, fostering a collaborative environment and enabling transparency across functions including operations, sales, accounting, surveyors, engineers, and management.

About Kespry

Kespry's aerial intelligence platform is transforming how organizations capture, analyze and share insights about their business, providing the information they need to accelerate their operations. Purpose-built for industrial use yet simple enough for any user, a wide variety of industries rely on Kespry to solve business-critical problems. Delivering a fully integrated solution from drone data capture to industry-specific analytics, Kespry serves customers across North America, Europe and Australia, including John Deere, Hancock Claims Consultants, Catastrophe Response Unit (CRU), Fluor, Lehigh Hanson/Heidelberg, and Colas USA.

