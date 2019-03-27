Kespry Announces Mining, Aggregates, Insurance, and Inspection Enterprise Growth, and New Strategic Funding to Enhance AI-Augmented Aerial Intelligence Platform

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kespry, the leading drone-based aerial intelligence solution provider, today announced significant growth across the mining, aggregates, insurance, and inspection industries, which continue adopting its technology at a rapid pace. Kespry is now used by more than 210 of America's mining and aggregates firms, including 43 new companies in the last 12 months. The company's platform is also seeing widespread use across Fortune 50 and Fortune 500 insurance companies. In addition, XAP 360, the leading commercial property assessment and inspection company, has standardized on Kespry across its operations. Recently, Kespry also launched a new enterprise relationship with DJI to further expand its drone portfolio.

In addition, Salesforce Ventures has invested in Kespry to fuel its growth trajectory, with a focus on its AI-augmented insurance claims management capabilities which complement Salesforce Financial Services Cloud. Together, the companies will enhance the end-to-end digital experience for insurance clients and their customers by delivering accurate risk and damage assessment, loss adjustment expense reduction, and rapid claims payouts.

"Kespry is pleased to be extending our claims management solution to complement Salesforce's industry-leading financial services solution," said George Mathew, CEO and Chairman, Kespry. "Providing sensor-based aerial insights as a cloud service aligns perfectly with Salesforce's mission and approach. We're also enabling people with AI-augmented tools in other industrial sectors, including mining, aggregates and construction. This new funding will enable us to further accelerate our innovation into those sectors as well."

Kespry enables users to capture, analyze and share critical analytics about their businesses with a complete drone-based solution. Purpose-built for industrial use, yet simple enough for any user, Kespry's fully-integrated, cloud-enabled platform is a critical part of the everyday operations of hundreds of companies across North America, Europe, and Australia.

"Kespry is delivering industry-focused solutions by providing advanced AI, analytics, and autonomous drones that are easy to use and accessible to all," added Mathew. "We're applying that technology to solve important challenges in capturing and analyzing data in industries that are significant users of Salesforce products—especially in the insurance industry where our customers have led the way in integrating drone inspection data into their claims, risk, and underwriting processes."

Kespry is now leveraged by some of the largest insurance companies in the U.S. to resolve residential and commercial roof claims in as little as an hour. Kespry also reduces policy risk and drives preventative maintenance for commercial property inspections, while improving underwriting processes.

The Kespry solution includes a fully-autonomous drone, cloud data processing and analytics, and rapid integration into organizations' existing workflows for damage assessment and estimating. It is offered on a "drone-as-a-service" basis, with insurance, mining and aggregates, construction, and pulp and paper companies purchasing yearly drone, software, and services packages.

Kespry has also committed to participate in Salesforce's Pledge 1% program and contribute 1% of its employees' time to corporate social responsibility and charitable endeavors.

About Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce is the fastest growing top five enterprise software company and the #1 CRM provider globally. Salesforce Ventures—the company's corporate investment group—invests in the next generation of enterprise technology that extends the power of the Salesforce Customer Success Platform, helping companies connect with their customers in entirely new ways. Portfolio companies receive funding as well as access to the world's largest cloud ecosystem and the guidance of Salesforce's innovators and executives. With Salesforce Ventures, portfolio companies can also leverage Salesforce's expertise in corporate philanthropy by joining Pledge 1% to make giving back part of their business model. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 300 enterprise cloud startups in 20 different countries since 2009. For more information, please visit www.salesforce.com/ventures .

About Kespry

Kespry's aerial intelligence platform is transforming how organizations capture, analyze and share insights about their business, providing the information they need to accelerate their operations. Purpose-built for industrial use yet simple enough for any user, a wide variety of industries rely on Kespry to solve business-critical problems. Delivering a fully integrated solution from drone data capture to industry-specific analytics, Kespry serves customers across North America, Europe and Australia, including John Deere, Hancock Claims Consultants, Catastrophe Response Unit (CRU), Fluor, Lehigh Hanson/Heidelberg, and Colas USA.

