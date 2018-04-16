Kespry Announces New Drone-Based Inspection Capabilities Enabling Insurance Roof Claim Decisions in As Little As One Hour

"For insurance carriers and their clients, the faster an accurate roof damage assessment can happen, the better. Touchless claims will rapidly become the industry standard," said George Mathew, CEO and Chairman, Kespry. "Until now, they've been forced to rely on slow and dangerous manual assessments or earlier-generation drone inspections that can take hours to process. Kespry's ability to enable insurance carriers to make claims decisions in as little as an hour and provide more accurate automated damage detection will dramatically lower the cost of claims processes and improve customer satisfaction."

"Kespry allows me to more efficiently and safely evaluate and measure a greater number of roofs on a daily basis," said Jim Grabowski, Loss Recovery Specialist, Frontline Insurance. "I no longer have to scale ladders, chalk the roof or walk the edges of the roof pulling tapes. I just fly the drone. Using the Kespry drone eliminates the fatigue factor and improves our ability to professionally inspect property damage claims."

New Kespry touchless inspection capabilities include:

Faster data processing and mobile tools deliver damage and inspection data within minutes – Claims adjusters or roof inspectors can view detailed imagery and data on the state of a roof within minutes of a 5-10-minute drone flight directly on the same iPad used to plan their autonomous Kespry flight. This critical decision-making data includes a 3-D model of the roof and high-resolution imagery that reveals any damage.

Claims adjusters or roof inspectors can view detailed imagery and data on the state of a roof within minutes of a 5-10-minute drone flight directly on the same iPad used to plan their autonomous Kespry flight. This critical decision-making data includes a 3-D model of the roof and high-resolution imagery that reveals any damage. Industry-standard damage assessment tools for on-site claims decisions – Adjusters can generate virtual test squares from their roof inspection data and tag damage directly on their iPad before generating a claims-ready report. This replicates the industry-standard model of determining the extent of damage using a 100 square-foot physical sample of a hail-struck roof area. Previously, the adjuster or inspector had to climb the roof, manually mark the damage with chalk, and then apply a 10x10 inspection square. Kespry eliminates this hazardous, laborious process. Another benefit for carriers is all the data and analysis can be shared with the claimant while the adjuster is at the customer's property, enabling them to see what the inspector sees and understand the decision-making process.

Adjusters can generate virtual test squares from their roof inspection data and tag damage directly on their iPad before generating a claims-ready report. This replicates the industry-standard model of determining the extent of damage using a 100 square-foot physical sample of a hail-struck roof area. Previously, the adjuster or inspector had to climb the roof, manually mark the damage with chalk, and then apply a 10x10 inspection square. Kespry eliminates this hazardous, laborious process. Another benefit for carriers is all the data and analysis can be shared with the claimant while the adjuster is at the customer's property, enabling them to see what the inspector sees and understand the decision-making process. Improved accuracy for automated hail detection that further reduces time spent on damage assessment – Also announced today are improvements to Kespry's automated hail-damage detection capabilities, driven by a new generation of machine-learning algorithms. These updated capabilities provide hail damage analysis of residential homes, multi-family dwellings and commercial buildings where a more in-depth, desk-based assessment is required. The improvements have been enabled through training data from hail damage captured in part by Kespry's extensive insurance carrier and roof inspection customer base. The accuracy will continue to improve with customer use of the on-site VTS tagging of roof damage as it produces even more learning data for the detection algorithms.

"Innovation meets roofing with Kespry," said Ellen Westcoat, Loss Recovery Specialist, Frontline Insurance. "No ladders, no special boots, no measuring, while providing crisp photos and accurate measurements in a matter of minutes."

To learn more, visit: www.kespry.com/1hourclaims

About Kespry

Kespry's aerial intelligence platform is transforming how organizations capture, analyze and share insights about their business, providing the information they need to accelerate their operations. Purpose-built for industrial use yet simple enough for any user, a wide variety of industries rely on Kespry to solve business-critical problems. Delivering a fully integrated solution from drone data capture to industry-specific analytics, Kespry serves customers across North America, Europe and Australia, including John Deere, Hancock Claims Consultants, Catastrophe Response Unit (CRU), Fluor, Lehigh Hanson/Heidelberg, and Colas USA.

Media Contact:

Amanda King

kespry@matternow.com

+1.720.577.5403

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kespry-announces-new-drone-based-inspection-capabilities-enabling-insurance-roof-claim-decisions-in-as-little-as-one-hour-300630062.html

SOURCE Kespry

Related Links

http://kespry.com

