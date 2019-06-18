Kespry Announces Results of Aerial Intelligence Industry's First Mining and Aggregates Customer Survey

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kespry, the leading drone-based aerial intelligence solution provider, today announced the results of the industry's first mining and aggregates customer survey. Kespry surveyed its 220 mining and aggregates customers that use its platform across 3,311 worksites across North America, with 22,987 missions in 2018 alone. These companies typically use Kespry for inventory management, mine planning, materials management, contractor benchmarking, and boosting employee safety.

The survey revealed that 20 percent of companies are saving $50,000-$100,000+ a year with Kespry, and 24 percent of companies are saving $30,000-$49,999 a year. Fifteen percent of companies are saving 600-2,400 hours in employee time a year, with another 27 percent saving 120-240 hours a year. Mine planning flights increased by 55 percent compared with 2017.

The benefits Kespry customers are experiencing are significant. Seventy-eight percent said Kespry enables them to more frequently survey their sites on demand, with 65 percent achieving greater data accuracy while reducing discrepancies and rework. Sixty-nine percent of customers survey their sites monthly or weekly, with 36 percent engaged in large-scale surveys of 15 or more sites. Fifty-five percent of Kespry customers stated they have achieved safer operations as a result of using the company's technology.

Eighty-two percent of respondents said Kespry's ease of use also played a major factor in their decision to adopt the platform. Seventy-nine percent chose Kespry for speed of data capture and turnaround, and another 64 percent selected Kespry for its turnkey hardware guarantee designed to maximize uptime. Fifty percent of respondents said they replaced contracted surveyors, measuring wheels, and GPS base and rover technology with Kespry.

"These survey results highlight why our growing customer base continues expanding its usage of Kespry," said George Mathew, CEO, Kespry. "More and more mining and aggregates companies are experiencing tremendous productivity, efficiency and safety benefits as they standardize on Kespry and roll out our platform across multiple sites and geographies. We couldn't be more pleased with the positive feedback and insight into how Kespry is positively impacting companies' operations and the day-to-day lives of mining and aggregates employees for the better."

