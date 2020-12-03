Kespry Announces Winter 2020 Aerial Intelligence Platform Release

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kespry, the leader in visual and sensor-based data analytics, today announced its Winter 2020 Aerial Intelligence platform updates aimed at helping businesses across the mining, aggregates, energy, port, pulp and paper and insurance industries launch successful enterprise visual intelligence programs. The enhancements strengthen the platform's field-to-finish usability and ensure automation is a part of the entire stack - from capturing data to identifying critical business insights from it.

Kespry's Winter 2020 Aerial Intelligence platform updates include:

Enhanced Inspection Reporting and Image Navigation

Kespry is transforming how insurance companies and adjusters inspect roofs by dramatically reducing the time spent on each building and improving the customer's experience. The platform provides seamless image navigation which allows users to conduct inspections as if they were there in person and easily find the most important high-resolution photos. Users can now filter their image gallery as they zoom and pan across the property overview and navigate to specific images by clicking on insights and observations displayed on the property overview.

Additionally, the platform has gained a suite of enhanced reporting tools that enables customers to take informed business decisions. Users automatically receive reports that provide in-depth location context for observations found in an inspection. Those reports are easily digestible and can be shared with stakeholders and customers to help them better visualize the status of their assets.

WingtraOne RX1 PPK Support

Kespry's platform continues to extend our "Bring Your Own Drone" (BYOD) program, and now offers support for WingtraOne. Customers can now integrate with the Kespry platform and are able to process, store, and analyze WingtraOne RX1 PPK data on Kespry's mapping platform. This enables the possibility to work with both Wingtra data and data captured with Kespry's leading field-to-finish solution all in the same ecosystem. Kespry's flexible platform supports the latest hardware advancements, and Wingtra is the perfect solution for mining and aggregate sites which span large areas and require high data accuracy.

"As we're closing in on the end of 2020, Kespry's commitment to innovation in the Aerial Intelligence space has not wavered," said George Mathew, CEO and Chairman, Kespry. "We are inspired by our customers and their precise needs to build a world class platform that not only allows them to do their jobs more effectively, but also gives them greater business insight than ever before. We're looking forward to continuing this momentum into next year and delivering additional enhancements and tools that will further their success."

To learn more about Kespry or to receive a demo, visit www.kespry.com or contact [email protected]

About Kespry

Kespry enables enterprises to analyze and harness the value of the vast perception data they capture every day. Maintenance and reliability teams across industries rely on petabytes of photos, videos and infrared footage to identify and manage issues with physical assets and systems. Most organizations lack an effective way to organize and effectively leverage insights from that data given it's typically spread out over multiple users and systems. Kespry Perception Analytics (KPA) combats this problem.

Instead of manually reviewing multiple sources of visual and sensor-based data, KPA's automation and ML capabilities organize that data and create a repository with holistic views of each asset. This enables teams to identify trends over time and proactively address issues to avert crises caused by problems such as corrosion and leaks. These capabilities are based on Kespry's groundbreaking expertise in drone-based aerial intelligence serving more than 270 mining and aggregates companies, and the world's largest insurers. Customers across North America, Europe and Australia rely on Kespry, including Colas, Fluor, Grinnell Mutual, Lehigh Hanson/Heidelberg, Oldcastle, Shell, Titan America, XAP 360, and Zellstoff Celgar.

