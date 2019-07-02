Kespry Appoints Chief Technology Officer Kirk Marple

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kespry, the leading drone-based aerial intelligence solution provider, today announced the appointment of Kirk Marple as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Marple will oversee the company's product direction and development and will lead its engineering and product teams.

Marple brings more than 25 years of software, systems and product development expertise to Kespry, including hardware and software engineering, product management, multimedia data ingestion, and support.

Most recently, Marple served as CTO at HEROFi, a marketing automation company, and founder and chief architect at Candela, a cloud formation service. His previous experience includes extensive work on autonomous vehicle systems at General Motors and media asset management products at Microsoft. Marple holds a M.Sc. in Computer Science from the University of British Columbia, and a B.Sc. in Computer Science from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania.

"It's an honor to join this impressive and dedicated team that's pushing the boundaries of sensor-based analytics," said Marple. "I look forward to harnessing and expanding the company's engineering and product capabilities as it delivers a comprehensive industrial sensor network. Kespry has only just scratched the surface of its potential in enabling industrial customers to protect and maximize their assets across worksites. Together, our engineering and product teams will seamlessly propel an exciting roadmap and product vision forward that helps industrial companies solve major challenges."

"Kirk is joining Kespry at a pivotal time in our company's evolution," said George Mathew, CEO, Kespry. "His expertise in driving world-class engineering and product innovation, and building highly-efficient, cross-functional teams is outstanding. Kespry continues moving from strength to strength as it expands its capabilities in serving the complex needs of some of the world's most important industries. Kirk is a key factor in taking Kespry to the next level of success and impact."

Kespry is experiencing significant growth. Its aerial intelligence platform is now deployed at 220 mining and aggregates customers that use its platform across 3,311 worksites across North America, with 22,987 missions in 2018 alone. The company's platform is also seeing widespread use across Fortune 50 and Fortune 500 insurance companies. In addition, XAP 360, the leading commercial property assessment and inspection company, has standardized on Kespry across its operations. Kespry has also launched a new enterprise relationship with DJI to further expand its drone portfolio. In addition, Salesforce Ventures recently invested in Kespry to fuel its growth.

About Kespry

Kespry's aerial intelligence platform is transforming how organizations capture, analyze and share insights about their business, providing the information they need to accelerate their operations. Purpose-built for industrial use yet simple enough for any user, a wide variety of industries rely on Kespry to solve business-critical problems. Delivering a fully integrated solution from drone data capture to industry-specific analytics, Kespry serves customers across North America, Europe and Australia, including John Deere, Hancock Claims Consultants, Catastrophe Response Unit (CRU), Lehigh Hanson/Heidelberg, and Colas USA.

