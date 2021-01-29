Kespry Appoints Krishnan Hariharan as Chief Executive Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kespry , the leader in touchless, drone-based aerial intelligence, today announced the appointment of Krishnan Hariharan as chief executive officer of Kespry. Krishnan previously served as the company's president and general manager, and will replace former CEO George Mathew, who will remain actively involved with the company as a key member of the Board of Directors.

Krishnan is a seasoned technology executive with a highly successful track record in the SaaS and software industries and brings over 20 years of diverse operational experience to this new role.

"I'm thrilled to be extending my role at Kespry and leading the company as its CEO through to the next stage of growth," said Krishnan. "Kespry has solidified its position as the leader in Aerial Intelligence solutions, and I look forward to helping elevate the development of the company and investment in products to stay two steps ahead of the industry. Further, George's continued role on the Board bolsters our focus on the next phase of our journey as we pursue continued advancement of the Kespry platform, strategic growth planning, and focus on further meeting the needs of our customers."



Krishnan has played a pivotal role at Kespry since he joined the company in June 2020, taking the company through an extraordinary year amid the pandemic to maintain growth. In his new role, Krishnan will lead Kespry's overall vision and drive solution-oriented growth strategies that unify Kespry's product development and overall vision to address the needs of companies in the insurance, mining, aggregates and industrial spaces. Additionally, he will work closely with strategic customers to expand Kespry's solution offerings that benefit the broader industry and increase adoption of enterprise drone software.

"It has been a tremendous honor to lead Kespry these last four years; we are at an optimal moment for Krishnan to take the helm as Kespry accelerates into adjacent industrial markets," George said. "He brings not only clear expertise, but an outstanding vision for product development in the drone industry. I'm thrilled for the future of Kespry and look forward to continuing working closely with Krishnan on the Board of Directors."

Prior to his tenure at Kespry, Krishnan was vice president, engineering and product management for PrecisionHawk. Before that, he held a variety of leadership roles at SAVO, Sabre and OpenText, and founded River North Labs, a technology consulting company. Krishnan received his Bachelors in Electronics from Delhi University and has an MBA from Duke University.

To learn more about Kespry, visit Kespry.com .

About Kespry

Kespry's drone-based aerial intelligence platform enables enterprises to transform how they capture, analyze and share insights about their business, providing the information needed to accelerate their operations. Purpose-built for industrial use, Kespry's platform delivers the data needed to close claims faster, measure stockpiles, survey mines more accurately, and operate earthworks projects more efficiently, all while being simple enough for any user. Kespry serves customers across North America, Europe and Australia, including Colas, Grinnell Mutual, Lehigh Hanson/Heidelberg, Oldcastle, Titan America, XAP 360, and Zellstoff Celgar.

CONTACT:

Ryan Schin

[email protected]

SOURCE Kespry

Related Links

http://kespry.com

