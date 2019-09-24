Kespry Appoints Langley Eide as COO and CFO

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kespry , the leading drone-based aerial intelligence solution provider, today announced the appointment of Langley Eide as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Eide will drive Kespry's overall strategic vision and lead its finance, analysis, research, and administration activities, and contribute significantly to its next stage of revenue growth and operational scale.

Eide was previously Chief Strategy Officer at Alteryx, where she reported to the CEO from 2015 to 2019, and held a variety of operational roles to help grow the business from a privately-held, mid-stage software business to a multi-billion dollar organization.

Prior to Alteryx, Eide served as Vice President, Finance and Strategy at ServiceNow, where she reported to the CFO and built the corporate development and investor relations functions between 2012-2013. Before ServiceNow, Eide was an Executive Director in Morgan Stanley's Capital Markets group, where she reported to the Vice Chairman, Capital Markets, and supported financing activities for West Coast technology clients. Earlier in her career, Eide was a buy-side equity research analyst focused on software and Internet companies. She graduated with a BA from Williams College, where she dual-majored in Economics and Art History.

"I am really excited that Kespry is building on its leadership position in aerial intelligence to make it easier for everyone to work with and understand perception-based data," said Eide. "This opens up new possibilities. For example, any organization with significant real assets such as land, buildings and industrial plants can reduce inspection and maintenance costs, and boost asset value as they harness the value of image and video data sources. The future of industrial work is accelerating through this digital transformation augmented by computer vision (CV) and machine learning (ML)."

"We're thrilled to have such an experienced, accomplished and trusted leader with a proven track record for driving innovation and results join Kespry," said George Mathew, CEO, Kespry. "Langley is driven to maximize revenue, operational efficiency and continue building a world-class employee, customer and partner ecosystem, as well as playing a key role in helping us build the sensor network of the future."

Kespry is experiencing significant growth. Its aerial intelligence platform is now deployed at 220 mining and aggregates customers that use its platform across 3,311 worksites across North America, with 22,987 missions in 2018 alone. The company's platform is also seeing widespread use across Fortune 50 and Fortune 500 insurance companies. In addition, XAP 360, the leading commercial property assessment and inspection company, has standardized on Kespry across its commercial and residential operations. Kespry has also launched a new enterprise relationship with DJI to further expand its drone portfolio. In addition, Salesforce Ventures recently invested in Kespry to fuel its growth.

About Kespry

Kespry's aerial intelligence platform is transforming how organizations capture, analyze and share insights about their business, providing the information they need to accelerate their operations. Purpose-built for industrial use yet simple enough for any user, a wide variety of industries rely on Kespry to solve business-critical problems. Delivering a fully integrated solution from drone data capture to industry-specific analytics, Kespry serves customers across North America, Europe and Australia, including Colas, Grinnell Mutual, Lehigh Hanson/Heidelberg, Oldcastle, Titan America, XAP 360, and Zellstoff Celgar.

Media Contact:

Amanda King

kespry@matternow.com

+1.720.577.5403

SOURCE Kespry

Related Links

http://kespry.com

