Kespry CEO George Mathew to Address U.S. and Mexican Governors, and Canadian Premiers About Industrial Drones and the Transformation of Work

Mathew will focus on the opportunity to drive regional economic growth and opportunities for citizens to advance their careers by applying advanced technologies such as drones, artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to traditional industries that remain economic drivers for many of the states and provinces represented at the event. Mathew will illustrate his perspective by discussing how Kespry's mining, aggregates, construction and insurance customers are using industrial drone-based aerial intelligence to transform industrial work. He will examine the beneficial impacts of this innovative technology on enabling workers to be more efficient, productive and safer than ever before—all while significantly contributing to the financial and technological advancement of their organizations and nations.

"It is an honor to participate in this summit, an event that highlights the value of open dialog and perspectives on using technology to deliver real world benefits to citizens across the continent," said Mathew. "As we apply technologies such as AI and drones to industry, it is critical to ensure societies as a whole reap the rewards of these shifts without leaving anyone behind. I look forward to discussing how technology can play a key role in empowering people at all levels, from construction, mining, aggregates and insurance workers, right through to C-level and government decision makers."

The Kespry aerial intelligence platform is used by the mining, aggregates, construction and insurance industries to capture, analyze and share critical business insights. For mining, aggregates and construction, it's used for topographical analysis and inventory management. The construction sector also uses it for bidding, planning and managing earthworks operations, as well as producing grading plans. More than 170 mining and aggregates companies use the Kespry platform in the U.S. and Canada. To date, Kespry customers have flown 10,400 worksite missions measuring 223,000 stockpiles across 1.4 million acres.

Kespry technology is used by the insurance industry for drone-based roof inspections, designed to reduce loss adjustment expenses and deliver more efficient claims responses. By using the Kespry platform, insurance adjusters and roofing professionals are improving customer experiences, delivering more transparency and allowing faster repairs and settlements to occur. The Kespry platform was used during the aftermath of hurricanes Harvey and Irma in 2017 by one of America's biggest insurers for these purposes.

Safety is another key focus at Kespry. Across industries, the Kespry platform is keeping workers out of harm's way. Work that previously required people to climb stockpiles as high as 50 feet or get on top of roofs for manual inspections is now done with an autonomous Kespry drone. Users simple tap out a flight path on an iPad and the drone flies the site, captures the data and returns automatically.

Mathew has 20 years of experience developing high-growth technology startups. Prior to Kespry, he held senior leadership positions at Alteryx, salesforce.com and SAP. Mathew has driven company strategy, led product management and development and built sales and marketing teams. He joined Kespry in early 2017 as Chairman of the Board and CEO. Mathew holds a Bachelor of Science in Neurobiology from Cornell University and a Masters in Business Administration from Duke University, where he was a Fuqua Scholar.

Founded in 1908, the National Governors Association (NGA) is the collective voice of the nation's governors and one of Washington, D.C.'s most respected public policy organizations. Its members are the governors of the 55 states, territories and commonwealths. NGA provides governors and their senior staff members with services that range from representing states on Capitol Hill and before the Administration on key federal issues to developing and implementing innovative solutions to public policy challenges through the NGA Center for Best Practices. NGA also provides management and technical assistance to both new and incumbent governors.

Kespry's aerial intelligence platform is transforming how organizations capture, analyze and share insights about their business, providing the information they need to accelerate their operations. Purpose-built for industrial use yet simple enough for any user, a wide variety of industries rely on Kespry to solve business-critical problems. Delivering a fully integrated solution from drone data capture to industry-specific analytics, Kespry serves customers across North America, Europe and Australia, including John Deere, Hancock Claims Consultants, Catastrophe Response Unit (CRU), Fluor, Lehigh Hanson/Heidelberg, and Colas USA.

