Kespry Collaborates with Microsoft to Deliver Kespry Perception Analytics for Intuitively Searching and Analyzing Complex Visual and Geospatial Data

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kespry, the leading visual search and analytics solution provider, today announced the availability of Kespry Perception Analytics. The solution is designed for industrial use cases requiring comprehensive analysis of complex visual data, including asset condition tracking and identifying business-impacting anomalies. Kespry Perception Analytics vertically integrates as an ISV solution for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform.

Chemical, pulp and paper, energy, food and beverage, and port facilities capture petabytes of video and photo inspection data daily from hand-held and fixed cameras; drones and other robotics; and thermal guns. This data provides critical insight into asset conditions and efficiency. But reliability and maintenance teams waste valuable time organizing and searching inaccessible, unaggregated and difficult-to-parse visual sensor data located across multiple users and systems. This makes it difficult to proactively detect issues that can lead to asset failure such as leaks and corrosion. Kespry Perception Analytics streamlines the asset inspection process by creating a geotagged, historical repository for visual data. This enables teams to easily analyze multiple sources of data across assets, track trends over time, and be proactive when issues start to arise. These capabilities are based on Kespry's groundbreaking expertise in drone-based Aerial Intelligence serving 200 mining and aggregates companies, and the world's largest insurers.



Kespry Perception Analytics runs on the Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform, which provides customers with the ability to integrate, manage and deploy Kespry Perception Analytics at scale across their global networks using established tools and frameworks.



At the heart of Kespry Perception Analytics is a knowledge graph that accurately maps a company's entire library of visual data, including media files and photogrammetric output, by types of physical assets, their specific geographic location, and the types and times of issues identified. The platform provides a comprehensive toolset to ingest and index the data, as well as leverage Microsoft's Azure machine learning (ML) to generate insights on the data. What differentiates Kespry Perception Analytics is its intuitive search and analytics capabilities that enable reliability and maintenance teams to query data without any coding knowledge. It offers interactive dashboards and data visualization tools to analyze the health of assets across the company.



"Kespry Perception Analytics delivers unprecedented business insight and solves major problems for industrial companies that have struggled to get meaningful value from visual data in a timely manner," said George Mathew, CEO, Kespry. "It provides companies with a more complete view of the state of assets than just depending on telemetry data alone. It's designed with a simple interface to help users intuitively navigate through complex analysis with ease."



Kespry collaborated with Microsoft to ensure Kespry Perception Analytics meets the rigorous needs of complex industrial operations.



"Kespry Perception Analytics is an excellent example of a business solution that combines next-generation image and video analysis via the power of Microsoft Azure cloud and Azure AI." said James Phillips, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft. "Kespry's solution requires incredible speed and network availability to ensure it can deliver on its compute demands and have the resilience and availability necessary as a business-critical application. Microsoft is very pleased to be working with Kespry on this pioneering product built on the Microsoft Azure ecosystem."



About Kespry

Kespry enables enterprises to analyze and harness the value of the vast perception data they capture every day. Maintenance and reliability teams across industries rely on petabytes of photos, videos and infrared footage to identify and manage issues with physical assets and systems. Most organizations lack an effective way to organize and effectively leverage insights from that data given it's typically spread out over multiple users and systems. Kespry Perception Analytics (KPA) combats this problem.

Instead of manually reviewing multiple sources of visual and sensor-based data, KPA's automation and ML capabilities organize that data and create a repository with holistic views of each asset. This enables teams to identify trends over time and proactively address issues to avert crises caused by problems such as corrosion and leaks. These capabilities are based on Kespry's groundbreaking expertise in drone-based aerial intelligence serving more than 270 mining and aggregates companies, and the world's largest insurers. Customers across North America, Europe and Australia rely on Kespry, including Colas, Fluor, Grinnell Mutual, Lehigh Hanson/Heidelberg, Oldcastle, Shell, Titan America, XAP 360, and Zellstoff Celgar.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve

