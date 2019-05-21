Kespry Launches BYOD--Bring Your Own Drone--Program and New Platform Pricing to Drive Multi-Site Mine Planning and Inspection Productivity and Profitability

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kespry, the leading drone-based aerial intelligence solution provider, today announced its new BYOD (Bring Your Own Drone) program. It includes a new platform pricing model designed to meet the expanding enterprise aerial intelligence requirements of multi-site mining companies and large-scale residential and commercial property insurers. Kespry now offers a single fee for its platform, including unlimited access to industry-leading, vertically-integrated applications, the Kespry Cloud and AI and ML-based analytics. BYOD means companies can either choose to go with Kespry-managed drone hardware or use their own existing DJI drone fleet, including the DJI Mavic 2 Pro and the DJI Phantom series. The combination of flexible platform pricing and BYOD means teams across mining, aggregates and inspection companies have uniform access to the latest aerial intelligence technology, Kespry's unrivaled accuracy, ease-of-use and safety benefits.

Enabling customers to integrate existing DJI drone fleets into the Kespry aerial intelligence platform ensures data reliability by providing a single source of aerial truth. Now, regardless of which drones they use, customers benefit from the complete Kespry experience, including industry-specific tools, automatic platform updates and world-class customer support.

"We're very pleased to partner with Kespry and have DJI drones seamlessly integrate with the Kespry platform," said Bill Chen, Enterprise Partnerships Manager, DJI. "The combination of DJI's industry-leading drone platforms with Kespry's vertical capabilities and expertise will further boost efficiency for its mining and aggregates customers by allowing them to more accurately and frequently measure stockpile volumes, and manage inventory across multiple sites. Kespry's BYOD program will also enable insurance and roofing companies to significantly reduce the time spent on inspecting buildings, while delivering precise risk assessments."

Kespry's new platform pricing uses a single fee model designed for mining, aggregates, construction, and inspection companies to scale aerial intelligence across their operations. The cost is now based on the number of sites or properties involved, ensuring deployments are precisely aligned with business needs. Kespry and DJI-managed drones are available on an unlimited flight basis, in conjunction with the ability for customers to use the BYOD model with existing DJI Mavic 2 Pro and DJI Phantom series drones.

"The integration of BYOD and new platform pricing means Kespry customers can further improve profitability with more accurate and frequent assessment of their assets across the regions they operate in," said George Mathew, CEO, Kespry. "The combination of the Kespry platform, hardware flexibility and uniform access to our comprehensive applications and vertical-specific tools makes enterprise expansion easier and more accessible than ever. It enables companies to align their aerial intelligence strategy in lockstep with their evolving business goals."

