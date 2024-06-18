KessCo Announces Upcoming One Piece Tabletop Game: Luffy's Bento Panic

Lunch is served… with a side of panic!

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KessCo, is ecstatic to announce Luffy's Bento Panic, its newest tabletop game based on the One Piece franchise. Proudly licensed by legendary anime studio Toei Animation, KessCo brings the chaotic fun of One Piece to life in a light, party game that gets pirates fighting for their favorite foods! The game launches at Gen Con 2024, gearing up for retail release in early Q4 2024.

Luffy's Bento Panic features an all-out battle between your favorite pirates for a piece of Sanji's delicious cooking. Play as the Straw Hats as you fight for your favorite foods in this chaotic 3-9 player game for ages 10+. To play, point to grab food, mischievously steal from fellow pirates, or eat food you've collected for points. Eat the most food to win, but watch out for Luffy's endless appetite!

"KessCo is building a name for itself in making games by fans, for fans," shares Alex Kessler, CEO of KessCo. "We're so proud of how the game turned out, and to get the chance to play and collaborate in the amazing world created by Oda Sensei. We can't wait to share Luffy's Bento Panic in all its chaotic glory."

Gen Con 2024 attendees will have an opportunity to pick up a copy of the game ahead of its retail release. Stay in the loop for other ways to get your hands on Luffy's Bento Panic by following KESS Entertainment on our social channels at linktr.ee/kess_ent .

About KessCo

Based in Los Angeles, KessCo aims to provide children and adults with a new way to play through its innovative toys, puzzles, and games. Within KESS Entertainment, the company offers party games, strategy games, and puzzles spanning a growing list of video game and anime properties. For more information, visit www.kess.co .

About Toei Animation Inc.

Based in Los Angeles, Toei Animation Inc. manages the distribution of Toei Animation's top properties, including franchise series Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, One Piece, Digimon, Saint Seiya and many others, to North America, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. In addition, Toei Animation's Los Angeles office also oversees all categories of consumer product licensing based on its film and television brands within these territories. For more information, visit toei-animation-usa.com .

