KESSEL MEDintim GmbH, WCG Cares and Population Services International Announce Launch of Caya™ Diaphragm and Caya™ Gel in Niger

FRANKFURT, Germany and SAN DIEGO and WASHINGTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KESSEL MEDintim, WCG Cares (WCG) and Population Services International (PSI) announced the launch of the Caya™ Diaphragm and Caya™ Gel in Niger.

The introduction of the Caya™ Diaphragm and Caya™ Gel in Niger is supported by the Expanding Effective Contraceptive Options (EECO) project, which is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The EECO project, led by WCG and implemented in partnership with PSI, was designed to support the introduction of new and improved contraceptive methods that address method-related reasons for non-use of family planning to better meet the reproductive health needs of women and girls worldwide. The launch of the Caya™ Diaphragm and Caya™ Gel, a non-hormonal, discreet and reusable barrier method, supports WCG's and PSI's joint efforts to expand access to an array of contraceptive options. PSI will market and distribute the Caya™ Diaphragm and Caya™ Gel in Niger's capital of Niamey, training community health workers and healthcare providers to offer the method to women alongside other options within the context of informed choice.

Niger has one of the world's highest fertility rates, with women having more than seven children in their lifetime on average, in part due to extremely low use of contraception. KESSEL MEDintim, WCG and PSI are dedicated to increasing access to a full range of contraceptive options in Niger, including those that respond to preferences for non-hormonal, on-demand methods like the Caya™ Diaphragm and Caya™ Gel. Unlike previous iterations of the diaphragm, the Caya™ Diaphragm is "one size fits most," eliminating the need for a provider fitting in countries like Niger with shortages of trained healthcare providers.

"Our market research shows that women and men desire more contraceptive options that are within their control and have no side effects," said Moumouni Boubacar, EECO Project Manager at PSI Niger. "The Caya™ Diaphragm puts power in the hands of the couple."

"Women's contraceptive needs change throughout their lives and they need methods that align with their unique circumstances," said Shannon Bledsoe, WCG Executive Director. "The introduction of this on-demand, non-hormonal method gives women in Niger one more contraceptive choice."

