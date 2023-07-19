Kessler Foundation Maintains Ranking Among 'NJBIZ' 2023 Best Places to Work in NJ'

News provided by

Kessler Foundation

19 Jul, 2023, 12:48 ET

Award program is dedicated to identifying and honoring the state's top employers

EAST HANOVER, N.J., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Foundation, a major nonprofit organization in the field of disability rehabilitation, was named one of NJBIZ' 2023 Best Places to Work in New Jersey. The Foundation also won this award in 2022 and a number of previous years, dating back to 2012. The prestigious award program is dedicated to identifying and honoring the state's top employers that show dedication to their employees' professional and personal development.

Continue Reading
Kessler Foundation Maintains Ranking Among NJBIZ’ 2023 Best Places to Work in NJ
Kessler Foundation Maintains Ranking Among NJBIZ’ 2023 Best Places to Work in NJ

"We are delighted to receive this recognition, which further validates our ongoing efforts to establish and maintain an outstanding workplace where our employees truly value and support one another," announced Rodger DeRose, the Foundation's president and chief executive officer.

"Our organization prides itself on fostering a culture of care, respect, and teamwork. The Foundation's ability to effect positive change in the world stems from the exceptional work and synergy among our team members. Their collective achievements are a testament to the remarkable impact they continue to make in their fields of expertise," asserted DeRose.

Kessler Foundation conducts rehabilitation research to improve the mobility and cognition of individuals with multiple sclerosis, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, autism, and other disabling conditions. Sources of funding for sponsored research include federal and state governments, private foundations, and nonprofit agencies.

Kessler Foundation also leads the nation in funding innovative programs that expand employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Local and national grantmaking support totals more than $50 million to date.

Best Places to Work in New Jersey Award
The Foundation was ranked among the Best Places to Work in New Jersey in the medium-sized category (15-249 employees) by NJBIZ. The program collects data that evaluates areas such as leadership, diversity, perks and policies, community and environmental impact, and compensation. Through surveys, employees share feedback about their employers, which provides useful, actionable information to those employers.

The awards reception and ceremony will be held on September 28, 2023, at iPlay America's Event Center in Freehold, NJ. During the awards ceremony, the rankings will be revealed. For a complete list of the 2023 Best Places to Work in New Jersey honorees, visit: https://njbiz.com/new-jerseys-best-places-to-work-2023/.

About Kessler Foundation
Kessler Foundation, a major nonprofit organization in the field of disability, is a global leader in rehabilitation research. Our scientists seek to improve cognition, mobility, and long-term outcomes, including employment, for adults and children with neurological and developmental disabilities of the brain and spinal cord including traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and autism. Kessler Foundation also leads the nation in funding innovative programs that expand opportunities for employment for people with disabilities. For more information, visit KesslerFoundation.org

Stay Connected with Kessler Foundation
Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | SoundCloud

SOURCE Kessler Foundation

Also from this source

Elaine Katz of Kessler Foundation Honored by Brain Injury Alliance of New Jersey

nTIDE April 2023 Deeper Dive: Hispanics with Disabilities Making Historic Rebound in Job Market Post-COVID-19 Shutdown

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.